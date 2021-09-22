CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Strengthen strategic partnership with US, Japan, Australia

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], September 22 (ANI): Ahead of leaving for the US to participate in Quad Leaders' Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's on Wednesday said his visit will be an occasion to strengthen the strategic partnership with the United States, Japan and Australia. "I will be visiting the USA from...

Daily Mail

China 'must be prepared to make the first nuclear strike' in response to growing US presence in the region and AUKUS strategic partnership, senior diplomat declares

China must be ready to use nuclear weapons and should abandon its 'no-first-use' policy to push back against new alliances forming in the Pacific, a senior diplomat has said. Sha Zukang, the country's former ambassador to the UN, told a summit of Chinese nuclear policy experts that it is time to 're- examine and fine-tune' a long-standing commitment to only use nukes in retaliation as the US 'builds new military alliances and as it increases its military presence in our neighbourhood.'
newscentermaine.com

Japan, US, South Korea call on North Korea to return to arms talks

TOKYO, Japan — Editor's Note: The video above is from May 2021. Senior diplomats from Japan, the United States and South Korea urged North Korea on Tuesday to return to talks over its missile and nuclear development, a day after it announced it successfully tested new long-range cruise missiles, indicating an advancement of its military capabilities.
POLITICS
AFP

UK warship makes first Taiwan Strait transit since 2008

Britain sent a warship through the Taiwan Strait on Monday for the first time since 2008, a move that challenges Beijing's claim to the sensitive waterway and marks a rare voyage by a non-US military vessel. HMS Richmond, a frigate deployed with Britain's aircraft carrier strike group, sailed through the strait on a trip from Japan to Vietnam, Britain's defence ministry said. "Wherever the Royal Navy operate, they do so in full compliance with international law," the ministry said in a statement. "The UK has a range of enduring security interests in the Indo-Pacific and many important bilateral defence relationships, this deployment is a sign of our commitment to regional security," it added.
MILITARY
AFP

State Dept No. 2 to visit Pakistan, India after Taliban takeover

US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will travel next month to Pakistan and India, bitter rivals that have clashed on the way forward in Afghanistan, the State Department announced Monday. Sherman, after CIA chief Bill Burns, will be one of the first high-level officials under President Joe Biden to visit Pakistan, which has long irritated the United States over its relationship with the Taliban. Sherman will meet senior officials in Islamabad on October 7-8 after an earlier visit to New Delhi and Mumbai on October 6-7, when she will meet officials and civil society leaders and address the US-India Business council's annual "ideas summit," the State Department said. The trip comes as India, one of the top allies of the Western-backed Afghan government that collapsed last month, urges the world to pay closer attention to Pakistan's role in the turmoil.
FOREIGN POLICY
Marietta Daily Journal

US will share nuclear submarine technology with Australia in new defense partnership

WASHINGTON — The United States will arm Australia with nuclear submarine technology as part of a new defense partnership announced Wednesday, one of many steps President Joe Biden is taking to strengthen alliances as a bulwark against China. The agreement includes the United Kingdom, and it will also involve closer...
MILITARY
sanantoniopost.com

PM Modi to participate first in-person Quad leaders' summit

Washington [US], September 24 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the first in-person Quad leaders meeting along with leaders of the US, Japan, and Australia in Washington on Friday (local time). The summit will be hosted by US President Joe Biden. In a statement, the Ministry of External...
WORLD
sanantoniopost.com

Pakistan's 50 year 'forever war' policy results proxies

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 23 (ANI): Pakistan's policy for over half a century in pursuit of strategic depth while planning for the recent invasion of Afghanistan has culminated in several years of diversionary diplomacy resulting in Pakistan's generals managing to re-install their proxies at Kabul, says a recent analysis. Creating a...
WORLD
sanantoniopost.com

Australian submarines: An arms deal or military pact?

On September 15, 2021, the heads of government of Australia, the UK, and the U.S. announced the formation of AUKUS,. While China was not explicitly mentioned, it is generally assumed countering China is the unstated motivation for the new pact. What was the need for a new partnership when there...
MILITARY
sanantoniopost.com

Amid Chinese threat, Quad to deploy secure, open 5G network

Washington [US], September 25 (ANI): Amid growing security concern over misuse of 5G technologies by Chinese companies, leaders of the United States, Japan, Australia and India on Friday agreed to advance the deployment of "secure, open and transparent" 5G telecommunications networks and work to bolster supply chain security for semiconductors.
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

Australian PM says may not join global climate summit

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, under pressure to adopt a 2050 net-zero carbon emissions target, said in an interview published Monday that he may not join this year's landmark UN climate summit in Glasgow. The world's biggest coal exporter by value, and still reliant on fossil fuels for most of its electricity, Australia has not made a firm commitment on its own greenhouse gas reductions. Morrison has vowed to mine and export fossil fuels as long as there are buyers. Asked about attending the global climate crisis conference in November, Morrison told the West Australian newspaper: "We have not made any final decisions".
POLITICS
The Independent

Japan's next PM must work quickly on virus, economy, China

The stakes are high as Japanese governing party members vote Wednesday for four candidates seeking to replace Yoshihide Suga as prime minister. The next leader must address a pandemic-battered economy, a newly empowered military operating in a dangerous neighborhood, crucial ties with an inward-focused ally, Washington and tense security standoffs with an emboldened China and its ally North Korea For the long-governing Liberal Democratic Party that often chooses its leaders in backroom negotiations, this election promises to be wide open. Because of the party's control of parliament, its leader will become prime minister.Whoever wins, the party desperately...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

When will China overtake the U.S. as the world’s largest economy? Maybe never

We've had a torrent of important China-related developments since the last Eastworld newsletter: Evergrande missed an $83.5 million interest payment due on an offshore bond and scrapped a Shanghai listing for its electric vehicle subsidiary; the leaders of the U.S., Japan, India, and Australia convened in Washington for the latest Quad meeting; China's power crunch spread from manufacturers to ordinary households; and the U.S. and China exchanged diplomatic hostages, as moves by the Biden administration allowed Canadian authorities to release Huawei Technologies CFO Meng Wenzhou, and Beijing immediately reciprocated by freeing "the two Michaels," Canadian citizens detained in China on espionage charges.
ECONOMY
Newsweek

China Tells NATO to Stay Out of Asia

China told NATO on Monday to focus its attention on transatlantic issues, raising objections to the deployment of foreign military vessels and aircraft near the country in recent years. In their first formal dialogue since a tense exchange of statements in June, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told NATO Secretary...
POLITICS

