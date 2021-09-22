CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kim Min Jae And Park Gyu Young Enjoy An Interesting Dinner In “Dali And Cocky Prince”

By L. Kim
Soompi
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKBS’s “Dali and Cocky Prince” shared new teasers of Kim Min Jae and Park Gyu Young ahead of its premiere!. “Dali and Cocky Prince” is an upcoming romantic comedy starring Kim Min Jae as Jin Mu Hak, a man who lacks schooling and book smarts but is extremely resourceful and talented at making a living, and Park Gyu Young as Kim Dal Li, a woman who is intellectually polished and comes from an elite background but doesn’t know how to take care of herself.

www.soompi.com

koalasplayground.com

KBS Wed-Thurs Rom-com Dali and the Cocky Prince Delivers Surprisingly Sincere and Funny Premiere Episode with Ratings of 4.4%

This Wed-Thurs saw the return of the KBS time slot after the network took a summer hiatus post Sell Your Haunted House. This fall the time slot will be filled with the shenanigans of Dali and the Cocky Prince (Dalri and Gamjatang), which combines a plethora of things I love – European paintings, opposites attract OTP, and gamjatang (pork bone potato soup). Seriously, I love those three things. That doesn’t meant the drama would be good or that I would love it but lo and behold, I thoroughly enjoyed the first episode. I LOL’d multiple times, the most being with male lead Kim Min Jae as gamjatang empire heir Jin Moo Hak encountered his disapproving dad and they had a revolving door showdown. Park Kyu Young as refined and art loving Kim Dal Ri is so warm, lovely, funny, and her English is exquisite not perfect but so good it doesn’t take one out of her dialogue during the art scenes. The two leads also have immediate chemistry, the drama storyline mandates it with their mistaken identity meet cute but it’s palpable in the air between then and the ending scene for the episode even has him naked falling on top of her in her underwear. Like, could this drama move even faster, and really do I even care? It was such a fun first episode I just adored it for all the things that I had no expectation for and unexpectedly delivered.
Soompi

“Dali And Cocky Prince” Premieres To Promising Viewership Ratings

On September 22, two new dramas premiered in the Wednesday-Thursday evening time slot!. According to Nielsen Korea, the premiere of KBS 2TV’s “Dali and Cocky Prince” recorded average nationwide viewership ratings of 4.4 percent. This is KBS 2TV’s first Wednesday-Thursday drama in three months and has many people curious about its potential.
epicstream.com

Dali and the Cocky Prince Episode 3 Release Date and Time, Preview: Will Kim Min Jae Successfully Take Back His Money? Park Gyu Young Mourns The Sudden Death Of Her Father

KDrama & KPop Writer Bea is a Journalism graduate with a strong love for Kpop and Kdrama. Dali and the Cocky Prince is a romance Kdrama that depicts the relationship of a hardworking man who lacks professional education yet has unexpected knowledge and an intelligent and talented clumsy daughter of an elite family. The prominent series stars It’s Okay To Not Be Okay actress Park Gyu Young and Tempted actor Kim Min Jae.
koalasplayground.com

Episode 2 of Dali and the Cocky Prince Maintains the Comedy and Warm Sweet Budding Romance as the Action Moves Back to Korea

I know the Big Three networks still “try” and produce rom-coms but it’s been a steady stream of lackluster attempts that never capture the early aughts charm of the Hallyu rom-com of that era. I can’t say the just premiered KBS rom-com Dali and the Cocky Prince (Dalri and Gamjatang) will herald a return to form, after all it’s just two episodes in, but it’s been a rollicking charming first two episodes that has me fully onboard this classic opposites attract and meet cute romance. Kim Min Jae and Park Kyu Young are perfectly cast, like pitch perfect *chef’s kiss* level perfect, and their characters are not so extreme or annoying as the tendency to over-exaggerate all rom-com personalities. Moo Hak is the heart of this drama, so much EMOTION that is genuine, he can’t hide anything and doesn’t need to. He just tries his hardest at anything before him. Dal Ri is the soul of this drama, straightforward but not overly expressive, they have such a great connection from the start it’s going to be a joy watching it grow into full romance and being there for each other. I died when Moo Hak mistakenly thought Dal Ri was a kkotbaem who ripped him off for his mega expensive watch and then vowed to get his revenge. But when he saw her again in South Korea his first instinct is to hide his face because he was just misbehaving in the art museum with a bunch of gangsters there to collect his debt. They are so cute I just want them to not be hurt by others and have fun being their quirky special selves together.
