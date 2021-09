For decades, Japan has been known as one of the world’s technological powerhouses, with even the genre of cyberpunk itself owing inspiration to Japan’s 1980s-era tech boom. And at Halloween Horror Nights 2021, Universal Studios Japan pays tribute to the cyberpunk genre with a slew of zombies that occupy Cyber Monster Boulevard! Every night after dark, these zombies overtake Hollywood Boulevard and rouse terror from Guests old and young alike, with costumes ranging from wolf-man hybrids with light-up fur to terrifying cyborgs both on stilts and closer to ground level! If all of this sounds like a bit much in person, fear not! You can sample highlights of the screams to be found on Cyber Monster Boulevard here on YouTube.

