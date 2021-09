There are four Cy Young Award winners on the Los Angeles Dodgers' roster, and a potential fifth one in the making has a chance to make more of a case for himself Tuesday. Julio Urias bounced from the bullpen to the rotation in his career as the Dodgers played it safe with his innings in the early part of his development. Now the left-hander leads the major leagues in victories less than two weeks before the end of the season, holding an 18-3 record with a sparkling a 2.99 ERA.

MLB ・ 7 DAYS AGO