CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

POLL-Global cocoa supply balance seen shifting to deficit in 2021/22

By Marcelo Teixeira
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago

NEW YORK, Sept 22 (Reuters) - The global cocoa supply balance is seen shifting from a surplus of 250,000 tonnes in 2020/21 to a deficit of 125,000 tonnes in 2021/22, due mainly to an expected smaller production in Ghana, according to a Reuters poll with eight analysts and brokers.

The median forecast for cocoa production in Ghana, the world’s second largest grower after Ivory Coast, is for 775,000 tonnes in the new season that starts in October, versus 1.05 million tonnes in the previous crop due to unfavorable weather conditions as rains arrived late, and then were too heavy.

Ivory Coast’s crop is also seen smaller, but by not much. The poll indicates production falling to 2.2 million tonnes in 2021/22 from 2.23 million tonnes.

The outlook for a deficit due to smaller production, coupled with a prospect for better demand as social events pick up and travel restrictions ease post-pandemic, should boost prices.

Poll respondents expect New York cocoa futures to end 2021 at $2,750 per tonne, nearly 6% more than the closing price for the December position on Tuesday.

They see London cocoa futures ending the year at 1,880 pounds per tonne, almost 4% more than on Tuesday.

“The rate of consumption growth,” said analyst Thomas Hartmann at TH Consultoria e Estudos de Mercado when asked about the main factors impacting prices towards the end of the year.

Other analysts also cited high ocean freight rates and the late start to the African crop as possible factors impacting the market from now to year-end.

Cocoa has been one of the few agricultural commodities not to see sharp price gains during the pandemic. Front stocking on fears of supply chain disruptions, weather problems and economic stimulus measures boosted buying on other commodities futures during the last year.

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Why lumber prices are suddenly rising again

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. A month after lumber prices finally returned to normal, prices for wood are ticking up once again—and analysts predict more price hikes are on the way. The lumber bubble was created by a perfect storm...
INDUSTRY
AFP

China power cuts hit homes, factories and threaten growth

Goldman Sachs Tuesday lowered its annual economic growth forecast for China as nationwide power cuts hit millions of homes and halted production at factories, including some supplying Apple and Tesla. At least 17 provinces and regions -- accounting for 66 percent of the country's gross domestic product -- have announced some form of power cuts in recent months, mainly targeting heavy industrial users, according to Bloomberg Intelligence. Nearly 60 percent of the Chinese economy is powered by coal, but supply has been disrupted by the pandemic, put under pressure by tough emissions targets and squeezed by a drop in coal imports amid a trade tiff with Australia. Earlier this month, coal prices hit a record high, with restrictions imposed on businesses and homes amid the supply crunch.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Moonpig delivers sales forecast hike as demand remains strong

Moonpig has hiked its full-year sales outlook as it said demand for online cards remains strong despite coronavirus restrictions lifting.The group said it expects sales of between around £270 million and £285 million for the year to April 30 thanks to “strong” trading in the year so far.It had previously forecast sales of between £250 million and £260 million.The performance would mark a steep fall on the £368.2 million revenues notched up in the previous financial year when lockdowns sent trading soaring, though still a marked rise on pre-pandemic levels.Moonpig – which floated on the stock market in February –...
MARKETS
Reuters

Barclays raises 2022 oil price view on likely supply deficit

Sept 28 - Barclays on Tuesday raised its 2022 oil price forecasts reasoning that a continued recovery in demand could widen a 'persistent' supply shortfall. The bank raised its 2022 Brent crude price forecast by $9 to $77 per barrel driven in part by "reduced confidence" for a revival of the U.S.-Iran nuclear deal.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cocoa#Weather#Ivory Coast#Economic Stimulus#African
Sourcing Journal

Global Parcel Shipping Seen Doubling by 2026

The index found global parcel volume reached 131.2 billion in 2020–equal to 4,160 parcels shipped per second–a 27 percent annual gain. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Commodities
Country
Ghana
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
The Independent

Shell Energy takes on 255,000 customers from collapsed supplier Green

Shell Energy is to take on 255,000 former customers from Green, one of the latest in a raft of small energy supplier to fail over the past month.Energy watchdog Ofgem has had to find providers for more than two million energy customers over the past month after soaring natural gas prices drove the collapse of seven small suppliers.Green, which was registered as Green Supplier Limited, collapsed just days after the firm’s chief exectutive, Peter McGirr, warned that the outlook was “looking bleak”.Ofgem said on Monday that former and current customers of Green will have any outstanding credit on their balance...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
bitcoinmagazine.com

Midwest Utility Mines Bitcoin To Balance Electricity Supply

Ameren Missouri, the largest utility in the state that serves 1.2 million customers, began experimenting with bitcoin mining in April to manage variability on the grid, reported E&E News. The company plugs the bitcoin mining rigs when electricity is cheap and demand is low as an alternative to ramping up its power plants up and down to match demand.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
mining.com

Power crisis spreads as large Dutch zinc factory cuts production

Nyrstar is curtailing production at a major zinc smelter in the Netherlands during peak times due to soaring electricity costs, the latest signal of how Europe’s energy crisis is spreading through the region’s biggest industries. The zinc producer is dialling back output at the plant in Budel-Dorplein after seeing a...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

UPDATE 1-IGC raises forecast for 2021/22 global corn crop

LONDON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - The International Grains Council (IGC) on Thursday raised its forecast for the 2021/22 global corn crop, predominately reflecting improved outlooks for the United States and Ukraine. In its monthly update, the inter-governmental body increased its 2021/22 world corn (maize) crop outlook by 7 million tonnes...
AGRICULTURE
Stamford Advocate

TEKLYNX Global Marketing Director Jenna Wagner Wins Supply & Demand Chain Executive 2021 Women in Supply Chain Award

MILWAUKEE (PRWEB) September 17, 2021. TEKLYNX International, known for barcode labeling software solutions and customer support that help supply chains and companies work better, today announced Global Marketing Director Jenna Wagner has been named a winner of the 2021 Women in Supply Chain Award by Supply & Demand Chain Executive.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

190K+
Followers
213K+
Post
103M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy