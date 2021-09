Since the Blessed Mother’s birthday was Wednesday, I thought it would be fitting to do a review on a movie about her. “Full of Grace” (2015) follows Mary the Mother of God in her last days on earth and St. Peter who comes to her with a great burden on his shoulders. He is deeply troubled with disputes and falsities arising within the early Church and everyone looking to him to do something. Mary notices this and seeks to help and comfort him by sharing her wisdom with him.

