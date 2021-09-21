CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Classic Games That Are Now Bona Fide Esports - Article

By Paul Broussard
vgchartz.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe following article was produced in cooperation with Fabio Contissa. Esports is a loose term and one that many in the industry itself struggle to come up with a definition for - even the name itself is a source of fierce debate. It being such a changing and growing field is partly what makes it so exciting though, and what used to be solely the realm of PC and console video games now encompasses things like mobile games and VR games.

www.vgchartz.com

Comments / 0

Related
chanhassen.mn.us

eSports League - Single-Game Option

With your registration fee, you may select 1 game to play and gain access to ladders, leagues, and tournaments for that individual game. These activity options will provide 3+ games per week in the selected title. The Blaze Fire video gaming and eSports club is a fun, safe way for the gamers in your household to play with other age-verified competitors so they can make friends within their own community through video gaming. Joining the club gains players access to organized community play to choose to participate in structured leagues and tournaments or social ladder and play activities. Players aged 7+ will participate from home and engage safely in club activity through the Safe Harbor-certified platform GYO Score. Available games frequently rotate to keep up with the most popular titles for kids. Prizes and rewards can be earned for participation and also winning our special skill-based tournaments and leagues. All gamer skill levels are welcome!
VIDEO GAMES
roi-nj.com

G3 Esports teams up with Comtrade Gaming on accounts, infrastructure

G3 Esports has partnered with a Europe-based provider of igaming technology, the company said in a statement. Comtrade Gaming will work with G3, which has its headquarters in Atlantic City, to provide player account management and backend infrastructure for the company’s upcoming esports wagering platform. “We have engaged in extensive...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Magnus Carlsen
Person
Hikaru Nakamura
NEWSBTC

Bitcasino and Evil Geniuses Launch First Crypto-Based Digital Gaming Partnership in eSports History

Press Release: The Jersey Patch partnership features multiple facets across EG’s DOTA 2, Counter-Strike, FGC, and Creator Rosters. September 15th, 2021, TALLINN, Estonia — Today, it was announced that crypto pioneer Bitcasino, a leading bitcoin-led casino operator, has partnered with Evil Geniuses (EG), one of the original and most iconic professional esports organizations in the world. Bitcasino, part of Yolo Group, merges cryptocurrency with a digital gaming experience by offering an assortment of games and entertainment.
GAMBLING
Digital Trends

Riot Games to hold its first mobile esports tournament for Wild Rift

Riot Games announced its first international tournament, for League of Legends: Wild Rift, in Singapore this year. The Wild Rift Horizon Cup will cap off the 2021 preseason and will begin on November 13, with the finals on November 21. This is Riot Games’ first mobile gaming esports tournament. Eight...
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Candy Crush is now a hardcore esport for pro gamers

Candy Crush All Stars U.S. is an upcoming, brand-new tournament that pits the best Candy Crush players against one another in a series of high-stakes Candy Crush Saga matches. If you’re familiar with Candy Crush Saga, this might be a little odd to you. After all, it’s a chill match-3 game largely played by moms and commuters. But some people are really into the game, and they’ll get to compete to be the ultimate victor at Candy Crush.
VIDEO GAMES
goldengatexpress.org

Gaming Gators strive for official program, despite esport success

When Gaming Gators initially started in 2015, it was just a way that a group of SF State students would be able to play casual games together. Now, boasting over 1,300 online members, the esports club has progressed into something much larger. The club has been using an online platform,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Classic Games#Poker Games#Chess Game#Mobile Games#Chess Players#Vr#Tsm#Super Smash Bros
soundsandcolours.com

Esports Fans in LatAm Are Driving the Region’s Gaming

LatAm players’ passion for esports is finally paying off, and the region is seeing more investment coming its way to boost esports. Why Are More People in Latin America Playing Esports. Latin America is seeing a renaissance of competitive video gaming. In fact, esports is becoming quite popular in the...
VIDEO GAMES
GIZORAMA

The classic Sega games of Lost Judgment

Hey folks, are you ready to return to Kamurocho and set off on a new adventure in Isezaki Ijincho?. If you’ve previously experienced Judgment or the Yakuza series, you’ll know that despite all the investigations you take on, there’s still time to take a break from investigating and play some retro classics!
VIDEO GAMES
TrendHunter.com

Accessible eSports Gaming Mouses

Professional gaming and eSports equipment is often associated with a high price tag that leaves a wide segment of users out of the equation, which is something the Genesis Krypton 290 gaming mouse is intended to change. The mouse has a lightweight design that comes in at just 99-grams and...
VIDEO GAMES
chatsports.com

There’s now a Candy Crush esports tournament

An exciting new tournament called Candy Crush All-Stars U.S. will feature a series of high-stakes Candy Crush Saga matches between the best Candy Crush players in the country. If you’ve played Candy Crush Saga, you’ll find this strange. After all, it’s a laid-back match-3 game favoured by working moms and train passengers. Some players, on the other hand, are obsessive about the game and will go to great lengths to become the ultimate Candy Crush champion.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Chess
NewsBreak
Twitch
NewsBreak
Esports
Destructoid

Disney Classic Games Collection announced for PC and consoles

Nighthawk Interactive has officially announced the Disney Classic Games Collection, a compendium featuring some of The House of Mouse’s biggest releases from the 16-bit era. The collection had previously been leaked on game rating websites, but has now been finally confirmed for a fall release on PS4, PC, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.
VIDEO GAMES
the-standard.org

New home for esports in PSU dedicates space to video gaming on campus

After a year of demolition and renovation, Plaster Student Union has opened a new space dedicated to competitive video games. The area is primarily intended to be the central home on campus for Missouri State University’s growing esports activity. Located in the southeast corner of the Union’s second floor, the...
MISSOURI STATE
Digital Trends

Castlevania Advance Collection finally revives classic Game Boy Advance games

After weeks of rumors, the Castlevania Advance Collection will launch for the Nintendo Switch later today. Like its name suggests, it includes the three original games released on the Game Boy Advance: Castlevania: Circle of the Moon, Castlevania: Harmony of Dissonance, and Castlevania: Aria of Sorrow. It also features Castlevania: Dracula X, an SNES title based on Castlevania: Rondo of Blood.
VIDEO GAMES
Inside Indiana Business

Harena Data Launching Esports Gaming Network

FRANKLIN - Franklin-based Harena Data is partnering with a Canadian company to launch what it calls the world's largest competitive esports gaming network. The company says Rumbl will allow gamers to compete on an even playing field with stable network connections and low latency. Harena Data teamed up with WTFast,...
VIDEO GAMES
country1037fm.com

Girls Running Esports: VCT Game Changers & Valkrae

VCT Game Changers is a female-only pro Valorant circuit officially sanctioned by Riot. Is this the first major step for true representation for Women in esports? Also, we share our thoughts on Valkrae’s million dollar merch day. And we fan cast one of our favorite video games! Will it be as weird as the Mario movie?
VIDEO GAMES
nebraskanewsservice.net

In-game toxicity affects UNL esports team

Toxic behavior in video games can take a toll on players’ mental health. Players communicate using text and voice chat options in online multiplayer games like Overwatch. Toxic behaviors like trash-talking, hate speech and sexual harassment occur through these channels. Sam Newell and Steven Spotanski, two members of UNL Revival...
VIDEO GAMES
Daily Trojan

Press Play To Start: Moist Esports paves the way for a new form of pro-gaming

There is nothing like a midterm to knock me off my high horse. As I go from office hour to office hour, I’m forced to recognize the importance of fundamentals. If you don’t practice them from time to time, your entire knowledge about the field will fall apart (one look at my grades should serve as enough proof of that).
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy