Froggin’ time at Lake Guntersville

It’s just about froggin’ time at 69,000 acre Lake Guntersville, a time much anticipated by many bass anglers. Fall marks the time when the weed mats that surround much of the lake begin to die and take on a color that some compare to baked pizza cheese, forming a roof that provides shade and hiding space for lots of bait, which in turn attracts largemouths to the shallows. The fact that the water is steadily cooling also helps in the shoreward migration of bait and bass.