Bella Vita: Marketing Coordinator
How would you like to be a driving force behind one of the most well-known and creative boutique brands in the Memphis area? How would you like to plan, organize and execute marketing promotions and digital media seen by 20,000+ people on a daily basis? Bella Vita is looking for a highly-detail-oriented Marketing Coordinator, who loves getting the creative juices flowing and enjoys consistently wearing the hat of both organizer and brainstormer. We appreciate clever, new ideas, concise communication, and thorough planning and organization. If you do too… this full-time position is for you!choose901.com
