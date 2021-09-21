Bella Vita: Marketing Coordinator

My dining partner can usually be counted on to provide both direction and motivation for the gustatory forays that the dine-around bunch goes on. Her latest motivation was a desire for something delicious served in comfortable surroundings that did not involve our kitchen. A brief conversation with the Retiree determined that Bella Vita was both the cuisine and the destination. Bella Vita has been a mainstay in the north Johnson City restaurant corridor for upward of 20 years. Sadly, though founder and culinary maestro Sammy Rugovac is gone for seven years, his sons Amel and Ardjian are doing a great job serving Bella Vita’s crowd of loyal regulars as well as introducing infrequent customers to their version of “Beautiful Living;” Bella Vita’s namesake and purpose.

JOHNSON CITY, TN ・ 10 DAYS AGO