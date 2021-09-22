CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Zoom, Five9 $15B Deal Comes Under Justice Department Scrutiny

By Rachit Vats
Benzinga
Benzinga
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ByIX5_0c46lyyA00

Zoom Video Communications Inc’s (NASDAQ: ZM) deal to buy customer-service software company Five9 Inc (NASDAQ: FIVN) is being investigated by a U.S. Department of Justice-led panel over the former's ties with China, The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing a Federal Communications Commission letter.

What Happened: The interagency panel, known as Team Telecom, is reviewing the deal to see if it poses a risk to U.S. national security or law enforcement interests given Zoom’s China ties.

The justice department has requested the FCC to postpone action on the deal until Team Telecom finishes its review, putting Zoom’s deal for Five9 on hold, the report noted.

Why It Matters: Zoom has separately been under federal investigation in New York and California for its interactions with the Chinese government as well as its policies related to storing and protecting data. The videoconferencing company is also known to be facing multiple federal investigations related to its ties with China, WSJ noted.

Price Action: Zoom shares closed 0.87% lower at $278.24 on Tuesday and were further down 0.59% in the after-hours. Five9 closed 0.83% lower at $170.17 and were further down 0.62% in after-hours trading.

For news coverage in French, Italian, or Spanish, check out Benzinga France, Benzinga Italia, or Benzinga España.

Comments / 0

Related
pymnts

FTC Chair Lina Khan Shapes New View For Antitrust Enforcement

The new direction for the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) was outlined with five principles in a recent staff memo from Chair Lina Khan that emphasized the oversight of Big Tech mergers and their “structural dominance.”. Recently made public, the memo from Khan outlined a strategy that includes a better assessment...
LAW
Axios

Huawei executive reaches deal with Justice Department

Huawei Technologies executive Meng Wanzhou reached a deal with the Justice Department that resolves the criminal charges against her and could pave the way for her to return to China, AP reports. Why it matters: The deal settles a yearslong dispute involving the U.S., China and Canada, where Meng, Huawei's...
FOREIGN POLICY
Shropshire Star

Huawei boss free to return to China after deal with US Justice Department

Meng Wanzhou, Huawei’s chief financial officer and the daughter of the company’s founder, can return to China two years after her arrest in Canada. A boss of Chinese communications giant Huawei has resolved criminal charges against her as part of a deal with the US Justice Department that paves the way for her to return to China.
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
atlantanews.net

U.S. might block Zoom acquisition of Five9 call center

WASHINGTON D.C.: The U.S. Justice Department is probing Zoom, the videoconferencing company, following its $14.7 billion deal for cloud call center company Five9 "to determine whether this application poses a risk to the national security or law enforcement interests of the United States." In an August filing with the Federal...
LAW
Times Daily

US govt to probe Zoom's $14.7B Five9 deal for natsec risks

A U.S. government committee that reviews foreign investment in telecom is probing videoconferencing company Zoom's $14.7 billion deal for cloud call center company Five9. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto...
BUSINESS
Reuters

U.S. government panel reviewing Zoom deal to buy Five9

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. Justice Department-led committee is reviewing Zoom Video Communications Inc’s proposed $15 billion all-stock deal to buy cloud-based call center operator Five9 Inc, according to a letter filed with U.S. regulators. The Aug. 27 letter filed with the Federal Communications Commission said the Committee for the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
bloomberglaw.com

Zoom’s Five9 Deal Slowed in Review Prompted by Security Concerns

Zoom Video Communications Inc. ’s planned purchase of Five9 Inc. has drawn scrutiny from U.S. government security agencies, which have slowed review of the deal worth an estimated $15 billion. The. Federal Communications Commission. has removed the proposed acquisition from streamlined review after receiving an Aug. 27 letterfrom the Justice...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Videoconferencing#Five9 Inc Lrb Nasdaq#The Wall Street Journal#Team Telecom#The Justice Department#Chinese#Wsj#French#Italian#Spanish
WebProNews

Zoom’s Five9 Purchase Under National Security Review

Zoom’s purchase of Five9, a leading intelligent cloud contact center provider, is undergoing a US national security review. Zoom announced in July that it was purchasing Five9. Zoom has its roots in the enterprise market, before becoming a household name as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Looking to the post-pandemic market, Zoom is gearing up for a renewed focus on the enterprise market, making Five9’s contact center solution a natural fit.
BUSINESS
Axios

Zoom's mega-merger with Five9 is hitting speedbumps

Video conferencing giant Zoom is having troubles with its $14.7 billion deal to buy Five9 (Nasdaq: FIVN), a cloud-based call center operator. Why it matters: Some of the opposition is related to shareholder value, but the bigger issue is geopolitical tensions with China. Driving the news: The U.S. Justice Department...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
NewsBreak
FCC
Country
China
investing.com

Zoom Slips on Report Five9 Deal Faces Review Over China Links

Investing.com – Zoom Video stock (NASDAQ: ZM ) fell 0.6% after a report in The Wall Street Journal suggesting the company’s acquisition of Five9 (NASDAQ: FIVN ) may take more time pending review of its links with China. Five9 shares traded 0.3% lower. According to the report, a Justice Department-led...
TECHNOLOGY
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
13K+
Followers
75K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy