CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middle East

Escapees captured, Israel opens crossing near prison break

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27iR3K_0c46ldg900

Israel on Wednesday reopened a crossing with the occupied West Bank for the first time since six prisoners tunneled out of a nearby Israeli prison, a rare escape that triggered a massive search before they were all recaptured.

The Israeli military body that oversees civilian affairs in the West Bank said the Jalameh crossing into the northern West Bank would be open for the first time since Sept. 6, when the prisoners escaped.

Six prisoners — five of them accused of deadly attacks against Israelis — tunneled out of Gilboa prison in northern Israel through a shaft in the floor of their bathroom in the biggest jailbreak of its kind in decades. They later split up into groups of two, and the final pair were apprehended over the weekend in the occupied West Bank town of Jenin

The incident marked an embarrassing security breach for Israel and sparked a massive manhunt in northern Israel and the occupied West Bank. Lawyers for two of the prisoners said they were beaten during their arrest.

Palestinians consider prisoners held by Israel to be heroes of their national cause, and many celebrated the escape on social media.

Comments / 0

Related
The Jewish Press

Afghanistan and Its Implications for Israel and the Palestinians

In May 2000, following massive pressure from left-wing organizations and after failing to reach an agreement with Syria and Hezbollah, PM Ehud Barak ordered the hasty withdrawal of the IDF from south Lebanon. Israel’s local ally—the South Lebanese Army, the establishment and maintenance of which had cost millions of dollars—collapsed and was unable to hold out against Hezbollah. Eighteen years of Israeli military presence ended in a frightened and confused retreat.
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

Israeli PM denounces Iran, ignores Palestinians in UN speech

Israel’s new prime minister appealed to the international community Monday to stand together against Iran accusing Tehran of marching toward the development of a nuclear weapon and threatening to act alone if the world does not take action.In his maiden speech to the United Nations General Assembly, Naftali Bennett made no mention of Israel's decadeslong conflict with the Palestinians and instead sought to portray Iran as a menace to global security.“Iran’s nuclear program has hit a watershed moment, and so has our tolerance,” he said. “Words do not stop centrifuges from spinning.”After four inconclusive elections in two years,...
MIDDLE EAST
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Prisoners#Prison Break#Palestinians#Israelis
Daily Beast

The Courageous Men Who Smuggle Palestinians into Israel

Earlier this year, over the course of ten days in May, a flare-up of violence occurred in the ongoing occupation of Palestine by Israel, following the eviction of six Palestinian families from Sheikh Jarrah. Though hostilities have been continuous in the area for years, the crisis in May 2021 seemed to mark a turning point in public opinion, with many people describing the situation as outright ethnic cleansing by Israel, echoing past criticism from the United Nations, rather than simply a conflict between two sides bearing equal responsibility for atrocities.
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

Israeli troops kill 5 Palestinians in West Bank gun battles

Israeli troops conducted a series of raids against suspected Hamas militants across the occupied West Bank early Sunday, sparking a pair of gun battles in which five Palestinians were killed and two Israeli soldiers were seriously wounded. It was the deadliest violence between Israeli forces and Palestinian militants in the West Bank in several weeks. The region has seen an increase in fighting in recent months, with tensions fueled by Israeli settlement construction, heightened militant activity in the northern West Bank and the aftermath of a bloody war between Israel and Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip last May. The...
MILITARY
Washington Post

What A Daring Prison Break Taught Israel About Itself

On the eve of the Jewish New Year, six Palestinian terrorists originally from the West Bank somehow escaped from an Israeli maximum security prison, spreading fear and panic. It’s provided a stress test not just of Israeli security, but also Arab Israeli sentiment. The army, police and Shin Bet, Israel’s...
MIDDLE EAST
MyStateline.com

Israeli army arrests last 2 of 6 Palestinian prison escapees

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli forces on Sunday arrested the last two of six Palestinian prisoners who escaped a maximum-security Israeli prison two weeks ago, closing an intense, embarrassing episode that exposed deep security flaws in Israel and turned the fugitives into Palestinian heroes. The Israeli military said the two men...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
Palestine
NewsBreak
Middle East
US News and World Report

Israel Captures Last Two Escaped Palestinian Militants

TEL AVIV/RAMALLAH, West Bank (Reuters) -Israeli forces on Sunday caught the last two of six Palestinian militants who tunnelled out of a maximum security Israeli jail nearly two weeks ago, in an escape that embarrassed Israel's security establishment but delighted Palestinians. The two members of the Islamic Jihad militant group...
MILITARY
abc17news.com

Lawyers say Palestinian prisoners were beaten after capture

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — Lawyers for two Palestinians who were captured after escaping from an Israeli prison last week say their clients were badly beaten during their arrest. The most well-known prisoner suffered a broken jaw and two broken ribs while in handcuffs. Six Palestinian prisoners, five of whom have been accused of deadly attacks against Israelis, tunneled out of a maximum-security prison in northern Israel on Sept. 6 in the first mass prison break in decades. Four were recaptured around five days later, apparently while hiding outdoors, while two are still at large. Lawyers were able to meet with the recaptured prisoners for the first time late Tuesday and early on Wednesday.
MIDDLE EAST
washingtonnewsday.com

Israel recaptures the last two fugitives from prison.

Israel recaptures the last two fugitives from prison. The Israeli army announced Sunday that it has recovered the last two Palestinian fugitives who fled a high-security Israeli jail using a tunnel built under a sink. When rumors emerged that the detainees, who were being detained for crimes against the Jewish...
MILITARY
Arkansas Online

West Bank opens after prison break

TEL AVIV, Israel — Israel reopened a crossing with the occupied West Bank Wednesday for the first time since six prisoners tunneled out of a nearby Israeli prison, a rare escape that triggered a widespread search before they were all recaptured. The Israeli military body that oversees civilian affairs in...
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

#Arab_lives_matter sparks calls for more policing in Israel

Arab citizens of Israel are seeking to raise awareness about the spiraling rate of violent crime in their communities under the hashtag “Arab lives matter,” but unlike a similar campaign in the United States they are calling for more policing, not less.The Arab minority, which makes up around 20% of Israel's population, has been convulsed by violent crime in recent years, with a rate in killings that far exceeds its share of the population and is driven by criminal gangs and family disputes. Activists say Israeli authorities have historically ignored deadly crime among Arabs Israeli officials have...
WORLD
Washington Post

ISIS militant admits involvement in torture, killings of American hostages

An earlier version of this article incorrectly stated that Kayla Mueller had worked with Doctors Without Borders. She visited a Doctors Without Borders hospital before her abduction but had not worked with the group. The article has been corrected. Seven years after the Islamic State horrified people around the world...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Labour conference votes for sanctions against Israel for ‘apartheid’ policy towards Palestinians

Labour delegates have sparked a row with the party’s leadership by demanding sanctions against Israel for its “apartheid” policy towards Palestinians.The motion passed by the Brighton conference demands action that stops “the building of settlements, reverses any annexation, ends the occupation of the West Bank, the blockade of Gaza”.Sanctions should also be imposed to ensure Israel “brings down the Wall [in the West Bank] and respects the right of Palestinian people, enshrined in international law, to return to their homes”, it states.The motion notes the reports by human rights groups that “conclude unequivocally that Israel is practising the crime of...
WORLD
New York Post

Taliban show off captured, blindfolded ISIS terror suspect

The Taliban are making a show of cracking down on ISIS — parading one suspected terrorist after he was captured and blindfolded, according to newly released photos. Afghanistan’s new leadership has repeatedly vowed to crack down on the rival Islamic fundamentalist group blamed for the Kabul airport suicide blast that killed more than 180 people, including 28 Taliban members as well as 13 US service members.
POLITICS
Telegraph

Warning for the West as Russia’s secret army eyes move into Mali

Ben Wallace has warned of the UK's concern over Russian mercenaries intervening in Mali, after it was revealed the country’s military junta was in talks with the Wagner Group. As part of the UN peacekeeping mission that is being led by France, British troops were sent to Gao in December...
UNITED NATIONS
The US Sun

Incredible story of WW2 soldier who VOLUNTEERED to infiltrate Auschwitz as prisoner to spy on horrors of the Holocaust

A HERO soldier decided the only way to find out the true horrors of Auschwitz was to see for himself - so he volunteered to infiltrate the concentration camp. Polish officer Witold Pilecki reported back to the Allies about the brutality he witnessed - but his incredible bravery was not acted on many believed his reports were too horrific to be true.
WORLD
The Independent

The Independent

259K+
Followers
115K+
Post
135M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy