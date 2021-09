On this day in 1977, a then-rising star made her first appearance on the Grand Ole Opry, although it definitely didn’t go as planned. The guard didn’t see her name on the list of performers and refused to allow her entrance until she was able to call her booking agent from a pay phone. And, her performance was cut down from two songs to one to make room for a surprise guest, Dolly Parton. She became a member in 1986. ANSWER: Reba McEntire.

MUSIC ・ 12 DAYS AGO