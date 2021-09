One of my favorite places here in Eastern Iowa: The Amana Colonies! I get so sick of the look of “Corporate” stores and shops, I am much more of a fan of the quirky places, locally owned and not what you’re expecting. The Amanas is that place. This past Saturday I was there for Apfel Fest. I had no idea, you could do that much with an apple…and I LOVE apples! …I mean Apfels! Apple fudge, apple wine, apple caramel popcorn, all kinds of apple baked goods.

FESTIVAL ・ 8 DAYS AGO