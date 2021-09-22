The Circle’s Seasons Need to Be Longer

MGM and WWE are teaming up for a reimagined version of the 1989-1996 syndicated competition program. Mark Burnett and his MGM team are currently pitching the American Gladiators reboot to broadcasters and platforms. American Gladiators was rebooted once before on NBC with hosts Hulk Hogan and Laila Ali for two seasons in 2008. It also spawned the 2000 kids' spinoff Gladiators 2000, co-hosted by Ryan Seacrest. "It seems like good timing for the Hollywood studio and Vince McMahon’s wrestling federation," says Deadline's Peter White, "given the success of physical competition series in the non-scripted space from American Ninja Warrior to Floor Is Lava and Holey Moley as well as the growing focus on WWE with Netflix’s interactive film Escape The Undertaker and a documentary series about McMahon from Bill Simmons as well as Blumhouse TV scripted series The United States of America Vs. Vince McMahon in the works." The news comes as ESPN is currently making a 30 for 30 documentary on American Gladiators.

WWE ・ 3 DAYS AGO