CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Nine Perfect Strangers

Primetimer
Primetimer
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Cable and streaming deliver a cornucopia of options today as the Chicago-verse returns to NBC, Hulu’s Nine Perfect Strangers reaches its dramatic conclusion, and Survivor Season 41 premieres with a two-hour episode. Plus, ABC unveils its Wonder Years reboot, The Masked Singer kicks off its sixth season, and Disney+ expands the Star Wars universe in the new animated collection Star Wars: Visions. Here’s what’s new and noteworthy on TV this Wednesday:

www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

This TV Star Was Fired for Getting in "Unnecessary Fights," Executive Says

Fourteen years ago, what is now one of TV's longest-running shows endured a major scandal during its third season. In 2007, actor Isaiah Washington was fired from Grey's Anatomy after getting into a fight with a co-star and allegedly calling another co-star the f-slur. Washington, who played surgeon Preston Burke, and his former co-stars have spoken out about what happened many times since, but a new book shares more sides of the story.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘Welcome to Earth’ Trailer Takes Will Smith to the Ends of the World (TV News Roundup)

Disney Plus and National Geographic released the first official trailer for the six-part original series “Welcome to Earth,” starring Will Smith and streaming this December. The series follows Smith on an adventure around the world, guided by accredited travelers as he explores Earth’s greatest wonders as well as its most hidden secrets. “I’ve got a confession to make. I’ve never climbed a mountain, never swum in a lake. I was in a cave once. I’m beginning to think that I might be missing something,” Smith says in the trailer. “I asked the best modern day explorers: take me to the ends of...
TV SERIES
countryliving.com

'Nine Perfect Strangers' Star Nicole Kidman Just Got Super Real About Her Marriage to Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are undoubtedly one of the sweetest celebrity couples in the game, and it seems like every time they mark a special event or anniversary, they only get more adorable. They've been married for 15 years, and according to a brand new Harper's Bazaar cover story (published in coordination with the premiere of her new show, Nine Perfect Strangers), Nicole says that they're still very much in love.
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Hollywood Remixed’: ‘Dear White People’ Star Logan Browning Reflects on College Life

In honor of Dear White People‘s return to Netflix for a fourth and final — and musical! — season, this week’s episode of Hollywood Remixed is dedicated to the Black college experience. Logan Browning, who stars as documentary film student and campus radio host Samantha White (the role played by Tessa Thompson in the original 2014 film), joins the podcast to talk about her own college days (she spent a year at Vanderbilt) and what playing the campus firebrand has taught her. “The thing that I would probably take from the show is compassionate empathy,” Browning tells host and senior editor...
MOVIES
Primetimer

Patricia Arquette is returning to Showtime with limited series Love Canal

The Oscar and Emmy winner, who earned an Emmy nomination for Showtime's Escape at Dannemora, will also direct Love Canal. "The series is based on the upcoming documentary The Canal by Will Battersby and upcoming book by journalist Keith O’Brien entitled Paradise Falls," reports Variety's Joe Otterson. "Love Canal is about a group of blue collar women who came together in the late 1970s to fight for environmental justice for their community. The women became activists when they realized that 20,000 tons of deadly chemicals were buried beneath their neighborhood in Niagara Falls, New York. With little formal education or training, they took on the chemical industry and the US government and inspired the first major environmental rights legislation in the US." Colette Burson, co-creator of HBO's Hung, will write the series and serve as showrunner.
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Nine Perfect Strangers director used his experience directing Seth Rogen to inform the show's drug trip scenes

Jonathan Levine, who directed Rogen in 50/50, Long Shot and The Night Before, says: "To me it really resonates because of the comedic conceit that when you're on drugs even the simplest task is extraordinarily challenging. But I think what I've learned is that you really make shooting the scene as experiential as possible: To do it without cuts but it puts you in the headspace of the tripping person. Obviously Seth Rogen's not doing the same thing in The Night Before as Nicole Kidman in this show, but there are a lot of similar rules. A reason why Seth is so incredible at what he does is that he's funny and grounded. Now this is a bit of a digression, but we had done 50/50 together and I was having a blast on The Night Before because it was so much fun all the time, but he was really serious about it. He was like, 'This is hard, man.' The physicality of shooting those tripping scenes is underappreciated, and I'm so grateful to him for doing it." ALSO: Nine Perfect Strangers was ultimately a vacuous meditation on wellness.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Gehlfuss
Person
Freida Pinto
Person
Romany Malco
Person
Alanis Morissette
Person
Nick Lachey
GoldDerby

New ‘Stranger Things 4’ teaser reveals ‘super important’ new location

When “Stranger Things” returns to Netflix next year, a creepy new location will factor heavily in the fresh run of episodes. On Saturday during Netflix’s own fan event, TUDUM, the streaming service debuted a new teaser for “Stranger Things 4” and revealed a locale called “the Creel house.” According to the show creators, the Duffer brothers, the home is a “super important” part of the new season and seemingly ties directly to a new character, Victor Creel, played by Robert Englund of “Nightmare on Elm Street” fame. When Englund’s casting was announced last year, it was revealed Victor is a “disturbed...
TV SERIES
Primetimer

How Streaming Begot the Rise of Franchise TV

The television landscape has been entirely flipped on its head over the past ten years, but you wouldn’t know it from looking at the Big Four’s fall lineups. Network television has long been cautious and resistant to change, but the 2021 fall schedule displays an alarming lack of creativity: a total of only 11 new series will debut across ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX this fall, four of which are reboots or spinoffs of existing IP. As for the returning series, Dick Wolf alone will oversee two three-hour programming blocks (one on CBS, and one on NBC), in addition to two-hours of Law & Order Thursday nights on NBC.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc#Nine Perfect Strangers#Hulu#Wonder Years Reboot#Group A#Cbs#Abc Chicago Fire#Fox Home Economics#Tyrell#Japanese#Disney Dear#Winchester University
Primetimer

Ten People We'd Love to See Become First-Time SNL Hosts This Season

Saturday Night Live returns from summer break this Saturday with Owen Wilson standing at home base, the first in a series of four first-time hosts set to kick-off the show's 47th season. While it's the five-timers who tend to get all the attention, this season's early focus on first-timers is intriguing, and it got us wondering which other first-time hosts the show could pluck later in the season. The following ten performers from the realms of film, television, and music would be fantastic and compelling presences, possessing either sneaky or overt comedic talents. (And as custom dictates, most of them have projects that will need promoting this fall as well). Your move, Lorne...
TV SHOWS
Variety

NBC’s ‘La Brea’ Falls Down a ‘Lost’-ish Rabbit Hole: TV Review

“La Brea” wastes no time before letting all hell break loose in its alternate version of Los Angeles, where an enormous sinkhole suddenly swallows up the La Brea Tar Pits and all the L.A. traffic surrounding it. Mere moments after frustrated but efficient mother Eve (Natalie Zea) breaks up a mild squabble between her teenage kids, Josh (Jack Martin) and Izzy (Zyra Gorecki), the sinkhole rips the earth open and, eventually, sends Josh and Eve tumbling in. From there, NBC’s “La Brea” dives headfirst into both a natural disaster drama and, from within the sinkhole itself, a more surreal tale...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Cobra Kai’ Season 4 Sets Netflix Premiere Date

“Cobra Kai” Season 4 officially has a premiere date on Netflix. The new season of the critically-acclaimed series will debut Dec. 31 on the streaming service. The announcement was made as part of the Netflix Tudum fan event. “Cobra Kai” was renewed for a fifth season back in August. The show, which started out as a YouTube original before moving to Netflix for Season 3, continues the story of the “Karate Kid” film franchise. In Season 3 of the series, Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) is reeling after his star student, Miguel (Xolo Maridueña), was severely injured in a brawl between the Cobra...
TV SERIES
Primetimer

ABC's The Wonder Years reboot complicates our idea of nostalgia as its integrates "TV's Memory Lane"

"Nostalgia is itself a kind of time machine, and TV has generally let white characters drive it," says James Poniewozik. "Freaks and Geeks, That ’70s Show, Happy Days, Brooklyn Bridge, American Dreams, The Goldbergs — these stories of fads and family and regrettable fashion choices, with occasional exceptions (Everybody Hates Chris), have not made for the most diverse of genres. TV’s wellspring of Boomer remember-when is The Wonder Years, the dewy-eyed look back at 1968 from the vantage of 1988, when the pilot introduced Kevin Arnold (Fred Savage), entering middle school in a generic suburb, his hormones coming to a boil in sync with the larger society." While the original Wonder Years "was not Pollyannish about the old days," the "the recurring theme, underlined by Daniel Stern’s voice-over, is that Kevin is learning about the larger world just as the larger world is learning unpleasant things about itself," says Poniewozik. "To an audience that shared Kevin’s experience, it says: Sure, a lot of things started going wrong then, but we were just kids, figuring it all out. We didn’t start the fire!" Poniewozik adds: "Your relationship to history has very much to do with which side of history your ancestors were on. And how comfortably you revisit the past depends on whether you assume the past is friendly territory for someone like you. You don’t have to watch sitcoms to see this. The political culture-war rhetoric of nostalgia — appealing to the audience’s sense that the past was better for people like them, before their childhood favorites were recast or canceled — has been as central to Trumpist conservative campaigning as any policy plank. The 'Again' in 'Make America Great Again' is doing a lot of work. Great for whom? All this gives ABC’s new version of The Wonder Years, centered on a Black family, an immediate sense of purpose: to integrate TV’s Memory Lane, to complicate our idea of what nostalgia means, to show us what it looks like when someone else climbs in the time machine." In ABC's Wonder Years reboot, "race isn’t a special-episode topic here," says Poniewozik. "It’s part of life. It’s in Dean’s sister’s Black Panthers T-shirt; in the taunts of the bully who picks on Dean for carrying a lunchbox 'like you’re white' (the insult “confuses me to this day,” the adult Dean says); and in a key scene, when the news of Martin Luther King Jr.’s assassination breaks while Dean is playing baseball against a white school friend’s team." In the original Wonder Years, which begins months after the assassinations of King and Robert F. Kennedy, MLK is an afterthought. "For Kevin, King’s murder is one of many sad things in the world that echo his personal melancholy," says Poniewozik. "Dean, like Kevin, is a kid who doesn’t keep close tabs on current events. He has a crush too, and it’s only when he sees her kissing another boy that, he says, 'the anger I was seeing on the news made a little more sense.' Still, The Wonder Years makes clear that Dean can’t experience history as background noise to the extent that Kevin did."
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Primetimer

Why the Tony Awards are being split between CBS and Paramount+

Audra McDonald will host the awards-heavy first two hours of the Tonys Sunday on Paramount+, followed by Leslie Odom Jr. hosting a two-hour concert event on CBS. Producers Ricky Kirshner and Glenn Weiss faced a challenging task: "How to hand out awards, celebrate the best in recent theater and — perhaps most crucially — hammer home the fact that Broadway is back and open for business," says Michael Schneider. "One result: Taking advantage of multiple platforms in the ViacomCBS universe by expanding the show to four hours (from its normal three hours on CBS) — but splitting time between Paramount Plus and CBS. Dubbed The Tony Awards Present: Broadway’s Back, the show has been divided into two: A live presentation of most of the 74th Annual Tony Awards for the first two hours, followed by a live concert event for the second two hours (along with the three key awards: best play, best revival and best musical)." As Jack Sussman, CBS Entertainment exec VP of specials, music, live events and alternative programming, put it: "We sat down and creatively challenged ourselves to figure out how do we bring the full power of the new ViacomCBS to the Tony Awards. It’s kind of like the real time, contemporary version of what everybody’s calling ‘convergent media.’ That brought Paramount Plus and CBS together. For what used to be a three-hour broadcast telecast, we’re now embracing this new linear and streaming combined ecosystem.”
PARAMOUNT, CA
Primetimer

Babylon 5 is being rebooted at The CW from original series creator J. Michael Straczynski

A “from-the-ground-up reboot” of the 1990s Emmy-winning space opera is in development at The CW. "Written by Straczynski, the reboot revolves around John Sheridan (played by Bruce Boxleitner in the original series), an Earthforce officer with a mysterious background, who is assigned to Babylon 5, a five-mile-long space station in neutral space, a port of call for travelers, smugglers, corporate explorers and alien diplomats at a time of uneasy peace and the constant threat of war," according to Deadline. "His arrival triggers a destiny beyond anything he could have imagined, as an exploratory Earth company accidentally triggers a conflict with a civilization a million years ahead of us, putting Sheridan and the rest of the B5 crew in the line of fire as the last, best hope for the survival of the human race." Babylon 5 premiered in 1994 after the pilot movie aired a year earlier in 1993, ending in 1998 after five seasons. Straczynski won over a dozen awards for his work on the series, including two Hugo Awards, the Saturn Award, the Space Frontier Foundation Award, and the Ray Bradbury Award. Babylon 5 spawned the spinoff Crusade and several movies. Straczynski, who co-created Sense8 with The Wachowskis, was recently in the news when he pitched himself on Twitter to become the new Doctor Who showrunner -- a job that last week went to former Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies.
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
13K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy