WLPayments launches Zero Code PaaS platform
Netherlands-based white-label payments platform WLPayments launched its new-built Zero Code Payments as a Service platform. It comes with a containerised architecture, a server agnostic approach, and integration of microservices across the board. The result is a fully customisable and adaptive payment ecosystem for PSPs, banks, and merchants. The platform can be integrated without changing the current architecture on the clients' side. New possibilities like agnostic open banking and dynamic frictionless customer checkouts are opening up.thepaypers.com
