WLPayments launches Zero Code PaaS platform

Backbase has entered a collaboration with Raiffeisen Switzerland to support the banking group in the development of their customer interface. As part of its 2025 strategy, Raiffeisen aims to evolve from a product provider to a solution provider, which is the reason for its work with Backbase. The objective is to develop the digital interface between the bank and its customers while moving further towards an engagement banking model.

BUSINESS ・ 11 HOURS AGO