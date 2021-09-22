CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Personal Finance

WLPayments launches Zero Code PaaS platform

thepaypers.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetherlands-based white-label payments platform WLPayments launched its new-built Zero Code Payments as a Service platform. It comes with a containerised architecture, a server agnostic approach, and integration of microservices across the board. The result is a fully customisable and adaptive payment ecosystem for PSPs, banks, and merchants. The platform can be integrated without changing the current architecture on the clients' side. New possibilities like agnostic open banking and dynamic frictionless customer checkouts are opening up.

thepaypers.com

Comments / 0

Related
thepaypers.com

Apple Pay joins payment methods available at Conotoxia Pay

Conotoxia, US-based multi-currency financial services portal, has introduced Apple Pay among its payment methods to accept payments from more customers. Payments with Apple Pay mean that there is no need to fill in the card details in each case. This payment method uses a number assigned to a specific device and a unique transaction code. As a result, the card number is not stored on the device or Apple's servers.
CELL PHONES
thepaypers.com

Mastercard launches BNPL instalments programme in the US, Australia, and UK

Mastercard has announced that its Mastercard Installments BNPL programme will come to market in the US, Australia and the UK. The programme enables consumers to access this form of payment across its vast global acceptance network. Mastercard Installments enables banks, lenders, fintechs, and wallets the ability to offer BNPL experiences at merchants with flexibility across the entire acceptance network. Seamless integration into Mastercard’s trusted network enables merchants to quickly offer secure BNPL solutions backed by the security that comes with Mastercard.
PERSONAL FINANCE
thepaypers.com

Market Pay acquires Dejamobile

Market Pay has announced the acquisition of Dejamobile. Dejamobile develops digital transaction software solutions targeting the payment, transport, and retail industries. Its white-labelled solutions are marketed globally to merchants, banks, fintechs, and merchant service providers. Market Pay and Dejamobile have already partnered pre acquisition by developing PayWish, a service for...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paas#Open Banking#Fraud Detection#Wlpayments#Flex 3ds
thepaypers.com

Raiffeisen partners Backbase

Backbase has entered a collaboration with Raiffeisen Switzerland to support the banking group in the development of their customer interface. As part of its 2025 strategy, Raiffeisen aims to evolve from a product provider to a solution provider, which is the reason for its work with Backbase. The objective is to develop the digital interface between the bank and its customers while moving further towards an engagement banking model.
BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

Trulioo announces five new global customers in the remittance sector

Trulioo, a Canada-based identity verification company, has announced five new customers in the remittance sector: Sokin, Bano Financial, Global66, SwapMoney and Supersonicz. Sokin is a financial service provider that enables global payments for both consumers and businesses. Bano Financial is an Australia-based fintech company offering payment services for individuals and...
BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

Signifyd collaborates with Capital One to help retailers combat false positives

Signifyd, a US-Based fraud prevention company, has partnered with Capital One to reduce fraud and support authorisation rates. The new partnership between Signifyd and Capital One will bring the fraud prevention specialist’s Authorization Rate Optimization solution to the bank’s payment ecosystem. This will increase revenue for retailers, as well as increase customer lifetime value. Capital One will benefit from cardholder loyalty, while cardholders will enjoy a secure online shopping experience with less friction.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
Country
Netherlands
thepaypers.com

Splitit integrates Salesforce Commerce Cloud

Splitit, a US-based provider of card-based instalment payment solutions, has integrated Salesforce Commerce Cloud making easier for ecommerce and retail brands to offer Splitit at checkout. Splitit’s Salesforce Commerce Cloud and Storefront Reference Architecture integrations were developed specifically to reduce the technical lift required to enable Splitit’s instalment solution to...
RETAIL
thepaypers.com

Incentivio teams up with Square to provide integrated digital guest experience tools

Incentivio, a US-based digital guest experience platform, has partnered with Square to help restaurants engage guests and increase digital revenue. The partnership between Incentivio and Square will allow restaurant operators leveraging Square for Restaurants to access new digital tools that are fully integrated with their POS. With Incentivio, restaurants will...
TECHNOLOGY
thefastmode.com

Indosat Ooredoo Launches Gaming Platform 'IMGaming'

Indosat Ooredoo, Indonesia’s leading digital telco company, has again shown its commitment to enhancing the digital lifestyle for its customers through its latest innovative product, IMGaming. The platform is built to provide a unique and fun gaming experience for customers to meet all their gaming needs over the IM3 Ooredoo...
VIDEO GAMES
chainbulletin.com

Trading Platform eToro Launches DeFi Portfolio

Global trading platform eToro announced that it has launched a DeFi portfolio, offering investors long-term exposure to key projects in the DeFi ecosystem. The portfolio comprises of 11 different cryptocurrencies, including Ether (ETH), Uniswap (UNI), Chainlink (LINK), Aave (AAVE), Compound (COMP), Yearn.finance (YFI), Decentraland (MANA), Polygon (MATIC), Algorand (ALGO), Basic Attention Token (BAT), and Maker (MKR).
MARKETS
thepaypers.com

How Aplauz is making online payments a win-win-win game

Goran Abramović, CEO and Co-Founder of Aplauz, explains how online payments can be a winning game for everybody as long as consumers get the chance to control their online spending, retain their data privacy, and shop with trust. Every payment should be a conscious choice. In a fast-developing ecommerce market,...
TECHNOLOGY
thepaypers.com

PPRO offers integration into PayPal Commerce Platform for PSPs

UK-based local payments infrastructure provider PPRO has announced its integration of the PayPal Commerce Platform. PPRO’s integration will allow its customers to reduce the time to integrate PayPal Commerce Platform solutions and give customers access to the PayPal Wallet. This development gives PPRO’s customers the opportunity to enable their merchants’ access to PayPal's user base.
TECHNOLOGY
Sourcing Journal

Higg Launches Traceability Partner Program

The Higg traceability program is a collaboration beginning with technology partners atma.io by Avery Dennison, FibreTrace and TrusTrace. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
TECHNOLOGY
thepaypers.com

Worldline uses open banking to enable online businesses launch their own payment method

Worldline, a France-based payments and transactional services provider, has introduced WL Account-Based Payments, a solution allowing online businesses to launch their own custom-branded payment method. Worldline’s solution is built with open banking technology which allows third parties to access consumer banking information previously controlled by banks. The payment methods will...
PERSONAL FINANCE
thepaypers.com

Wise approved to join Australia's New Payments Platform

Wise, a UK-based multi-currency accounts and international transfer company, has been approved to join the New Payments Platform (NPP) as a participant and shareholder. The move will allow Wise Australia to connect directly to the NPP to clear and settle real-time payments and the regulator, APRA, granting Wise Australia a limited ADI licence late last year. Fintechs need to have an ADI to be involved in the NPP.
ECONOMY
thepaypers.com

Payabill launches online payment solution for SMEs

Payabill, a South Africa-based fintech lender, has developed a product where it takes the risk of settling the bills of international suppliers directly for SME’s. Company officials report that it is costly for SME’s to assess their eligibility for finance, so they have been neglected by traditional lenders. Payabill comes with a digital offering, where clients choose how often they wish to make payment and over what period.
ECONOMY
coinspeaker.com

3 Strategies to Use on the CryptoAltum High Leverage, Zero Commission MT5 Platform

Cryptocurrency trading has evolved into a highly technical affair. This craft is not about making a string of lucky bets. Instead, traders can undertake a detailed analysis of markets and trends to make informed decisions. Additionally, the emergence of specialized trading software like the MetaTrader 5 has elevated the technical...
MARKETS
thepaypers.com

Mbanq teams up with Galileo

Mbanq has partnered with Galileo to streamline and speed up card issuing for its clients. By leveraging Galileo’s technology platform, Mbanq’s customers can issue, activate, and manage the entire card lifecycle using the same Mbanq API they use for all other banking services. Additionally, the company provides program management services, including network agreements, fraud detection tools, BIN management, and custom card design, printing, packaging, and shipping services.
PERSONAL FINANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy