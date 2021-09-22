All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The 2021 Moontower Comedy Festival will feature a diverse and hilarious mix of over 100 comics from around the world, including huge stars, cult favorites, comics to watch, and local favorites, who will take over 10 venues across downtown Austin for four days of stand-up shows, podcasts, parties, and special events.