The University of Texas at Austin School of Architecture Fall 2021 Lecture Series: Alberto Veiga

culturemap.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Alberto Veiga is a Spanish architect. He studied architecture at the Escuela Técnica Superior de Arquitectura de Navarra. In 2004, together with Fabrizio Barozzi, he founded the office Barozzi Veiga. The practice has since worked internationally on public and private projects focusing on cultural, civic, and educational buildings. Currently, the office is completing two buildings for artist studios at the London Design District, while developing upcoming projects in Germany, Belgium, England, China, and the United States, including the future major makeover of the Art Institute of Chicago.

austin.culturemap.com

