The University of Texas at Austin School of Architecture Fall 2021 Lecture Series: Alberto Veiga

When Brantly Womack, Professor Emeritus of Politics at the University of Virginia and Senior Faculty Fellow at the Miller Center, retired from his professorship at the University last May, there was a noticeable loss in the Politics department’s coverage of contemporary China and Chinese politics. No classes on Chinese politics are being offered this semester, and the Politics department has not yet instated a replacement for Womack as the department’s China expert. This was a catalyst for Womack's decision to host a four-part lecture series entitled "China and the Recentering of East Asia" through the University’s own East Asia Center, beginning Thursday and with three more planned through Oct. 7.

POLITICS ・ 8 DAYS AGO