Rocket Cinema presents Born to Be Blue

culturemap.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Monks Jazz presents Born to Be Blue, a re-imagining of Chet Baker's musical comeback. The seating area is concrete so general admission...

austin.culturemap.com

The Fordham Observer

Ram Jams: The Marías’ ‘CINEMA’

On a Playlist With: beabadoobee, Still Woozy, Clairo. The cover of The Marías’ debut album “CINEMA” features lead singer María in a room covered in red velvet. The material is not new to The Marías’ iconography; it’s featured on the covers of both of their earlier works, “Superclean” Vols. 1 and 2. While its presence on the “Superclean” EP covers is limited to certain objects (movie seats on the former, a couch on the latter), on the cover of “CINEMA,” it extends to every border, enveloping and encasing María.
MUSIC
pilot.com

A Band Is Born

March 11, 2020, was the day that music died. The musicians in this area wanted to keep the music alive and their musical skills sharp and not fade as we faced a shutdown as a nation. “Several years ago, I was driving by the Southern Pines train station and heard...
SOUTHERN PINES, NC
Observer

Opera House Cinema Series presents ‘Respect’

The next film in the 1891 Fredonia Opera House Performing Arts Center Cinema Series is the high energy biopic “Respect,” starring Jennifer Hudson It will be screened Saturday, Sept. 18, and Tuesday, Sept. 21, at 7:30 p.m. Opera House Executive Director Rick Davis notes that “due to the increase in...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
Chet Baker
SignalsAZ

Highlands Center Presents Acoustic Blues in the Round

On Friday, September 24th the Highlands Center presents Acoustic Blues in the Round with Arizona Blues Icon, Hans Olson, guitarist and luthier Mike Eldred, and 2x Blues Showdown winner Eric Ramsey, for a “concert in the round,” with each artist sharing the stage. The Center’s beautiful outdoor Amphitheater hosts 2 shows at 3:00 pm & 7:00 pm. Tickets are $30 and are available at hcbluesintheround9-24.eventbrite.com. Seating is limited.
MUSIC
Napa Valley Register

Blue Note Napa presents Arturo Sandoval at Charles Krug Sept. 17-18

Blue Note Napa presents Arturo Sandoval in an outdoor concert at Charles Krug Winery in St. Helena Sept. 17-18. A protégé of the legendary jazz master Dizzy Gillespie, Sandoval began studying classical trumpet at the age of twelve. He has since evolved into one of the world’s most acknowledged guardians of jazz trumpet and flugelhorn, as well as a renowned classical artist, pianist and composer.
NAPA, CA
thetacomaledger.com

The Grand Plans of the Grand Cinema

Marketing Manager of the Grand Cinema, Ernest Jasmin speaks about their current safety measures and events. The Grand Cinema is a local non-profit theater that many Tacomans turn to for entertainment. It’s central to the Tacoma community. The Grand Cinema is open to all and has begun mandating vaccine cards. They want to maintain the safety of their patrons, volunteers and staff in order to continue to enjoy the films showcased. The Ledger had the privilege of speaking to Marketing Manager of the Grand, Ernest Jasmin, regarding their current plans.
TACOMA, WA
sedona.biz

Sedona Film Fest presents ‘Paul Newman, Behind Blue Eyes’ Sept. 28

Film kicks off the Men of Hollywood series at Mary D. Fisher Theatre. (September 21, 2021) – The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present “Paul Newman, Behind Blue Eyes” on Tuesday, Sept. 28 at 4 and 7 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. “Paul Newman, Behind Blue...
SEDONA, AZ
culturemap.com

Rooftop Cinema Club Uptown

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Rooftop Cinema Club features a variety of classic movies in an outdoor setting, with moviegoers choosing from lounge seats, Adirondack chairs, and beanbags for their seating options. When the movie starts, guests can settle in with state-of-the-art wireless headphones and view the film on an LED screen. For special events, they often bring additional elements such as themed decor, photo opps, and interactive games.
LIFESTYLE
wgnradio.com

Great Moments in Vinyl presents ‘Born to Run’

Lindsey Cochran and Bill Grady from Great Moments in Vinyl join John Landecker to dust off the history books on Bruce Springsteen’s seminal album, ‘Born to Run’. They share stories behind the album and why this album endures for generations. Great Moments in Vinyl perform ‘Born to Run’ Friday, September...
MUSIC
culturemap.com

Uptown Players presents A Very Sordid Wedding

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. It's 2015, 17 years after Peggy tripped over G.W.'s wooden legs and died in Sordid Lives, and life has moved into the present for the residents of Winters, Texas. Based on the 2017 hit film of the same name, A Very Sordid Wedding explores the questions, bigotry, and the fallout of what happens when gay marriage comes to communities and families that are not quite ready to accept it.
WINTERS, TX
culturemap.com

CreativeMornings Fort Worth Presents Dare

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. To dare is an act of faith. CreativeMornings Fort Worth work up the nerve to make the soaring leap, even when they don’t know what the outcome will be. At the core of daring, audiences will find bravery and defiance entwined. The event will feature September speaker, stunt player and actress Lisa Loving Dalton.
FORT WORTH, TX
culturemap.com

ICOSA Collective presents Matt Rebholz and Jana Swec: "Terra Firmament" opening reception

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. "Terra Firmament" presents an array of emotionally-charged paintings by artists Matt Rebholz and Jana Swec. Both artists channel their personal histories into landscapes steeped in narrative and individual mythology. Detached from human chronologies, a sense of geologic or sidereal time pervades these environments as they ruminate on intersections of earth, water, and the firmament.
VISUAL ART
mix957gr.com

MIX 95.7 Presents – Blue October @ The Intersection

Blue October is coming to Grand Rapids Friday, September 24th. Blue October is coming to Grand Rapids for their This Is What I Live For Tour with support from Yam Haus!. We have your chance to win passes to the exclusive Soundcheck Party with the band and tickets to the show. Sign up here!
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
culturemap.com

WindSync presents Carnival of the Animals

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. WindSync presents a concert event featuring the wind instruments of the orchestra and celebrating our furry and scaly friends. The highlight of the program is Saint-Saens’ Carnival of the Animals, which depicts zoo animals like the elephant, the lion, and the swan, plus some humorous specimens like the pianists and the people with long ears.
HOUSTON, TX
culturemap.com

The Rustic presents X-Tina vs. Britney Spears Tribute Night

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Rustic is taking it back to the ‘90s with the ultimate battle of pop princess icons, Britney Spears vs. Christina Aguilera, performed by Dallas-Fort Worth favorites Danni & Kris.
MUSIC
culturemap.com

ROCO in concert: Bursting at the Seams

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Conducted by ROCO’s Artistic Partner Mei-Ann Chen, Bursting at the Seams will feature the world premiere of the first movement of Maxime Goulet’s Ice Storm Symphony, Turmoil, telling the story of Canada’s historic, devastating 1998 ice storm, and also features the world premiere of Marcus Maroney’s OK, Goodbye. for flute, viola d’amore, and chamber orchestra, inspired by the melting of the Icelandic Okjökull glacier, and highlighting soloists Matt Dane and Christina Jennings. Michael Abels’ Delights & Dances and Domenico Cimarosa’s “Il Maestro di Cappella” Overture complete the program. There will also be a ROCO surprise.
HOUSTON, TX
culturemap.com

Roughhouse Brewing presents Hogtoberfest

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Hogtoberfest, Roughhouse Brewing's annual Oktoberfest and Hog Roast, will feature the release of Honeycrumb, their malty farmhouse ale with rye bread and honey. This event is first-come, first-served, with no reservations required. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs.
FOOD & DRINKS
culturemap.com

Spyro Gyra in concert

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Spyro Gyra is an unlikely story of a group with humble beginnings in Buffalo, New York who has continued to reach an international audience over 40 years. They have accomplished this due to a forward approach combined with the work ethic of an underdog, always challenging themselves to do something new while never resting on past success. It has proven to be a recipe for longevity for this jazz group while music has gone in and out of styles in ever shorter cycles.
MUSIC
culturemap.com

Visual Arts Center presents Joey Fauerso: "Wait for It" opening day

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Working across a range of media, including drawing, painting, sculpture, performance, and video, San Antonio-based artist Joey Fauerso engages with notions of domesticity, the body, gender, and identity. Her oeuvre consists of large-scale figurative paintings as well as complex and layered installations, akin to theatrical sets, that the artist outfits with painted canvases, props, and sculptural elements.
VISUAL ART

