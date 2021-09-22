Rocket Cinema presents Born to Be Blue

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. It's 2015, 17 years after Peggy tripped over G.W.'s wooden legs and died in Sordid Lives, and life has moved into the present for the residents of Winters, Texas. Based on the 2017 hit film of the same name, A Very Sordid Wedding explores the questions, bigotry, and the fallout of what happens when gay marriage comes to communities and families that are not quite ready to accept it.

WINTERS, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO