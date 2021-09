It was an offseason of change for the Carolina Hurricanes, as the team kicked off training camp last week with a slew of new faces on the ice. One of those newcomers is defenseman Ethan Bear, acquired from the Edmonton Oilers in a trade for Warren Foegele as a piece to quell the loss of Dougie Hamilton. The 24-year-old Bear has two and a half years of NHL experience under his belt, and played 71 games in 2019-20 en route to a 10th-place finish in Calder voting.

