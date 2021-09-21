In Memory: Sept. 21

On September 17th, 2021, George Zaleuke of Sebastian Florida, known to many in Indian River County and beyond as Coach George, officially hung up his whistle for good, passing away at the age of 62 at Sebastian River Medical Center. Born April 11, 1959 in St. Louis, Missouri to Donald and Doralee Zaleuke, George was raised in Louisville, Kentucky where he graduated from Jesse Stuart High School in 1977, upon which the Zaleuke family relocated to Florida where he would reside for the remainder of his life.