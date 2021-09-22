Man City's super six: How did Guardiola's teenage debutants cope on Carabao Cup bow?

There doesn't appear to be much wrong with Manchester City, but manager Pep Guardiola is wearing the expression of a man who fears that the roof is about to cave in at any moment. Last season's Premier League champions have started this campaign with 17 goals in six games across all competitions and they sit three points behind title rivals Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United with the race barely into its first lap.

