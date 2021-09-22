Man City's super six: How did Guardiola's teenage debutants cope on Carabao Cup bow?

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleRomeo Lavia, Luke Mbete and James McAtee were just some of the Premier League champions' academy stars who played their part in beating Wycombe. With an injury crisis to contend with and the knowledge that Manchester City face an intimidating triple-header against Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool next week, Pep Guardiola turned to the clubs academy for Tuesday's Carabao Cup clash against Wycombe Wanderers.

www.goal.com

BBC

Guardiola on Man City's Champions League quest & Leipzig opener

Pep Guardiola has been speaking before his side's Champions League opener against RB Leipzig on Wednesday. Here are the key lines from the Manchester City boss:. City played an "incredible tournament" in the Champions League last season and "made a step forward", despite some calling them "a failure" for losing the final to Chelsea;
Yardbarker

Head of Man City’s Supporters Base has hit back at Pep Guardiola

Kevin Parker, the general secretary of City’s official supporters’ club has hit back at Pep Guardiola’s criticism at the lack of support from the Manchester City fans on Wednesday evening against RB Leipzig;. “It did surprise me,” Parker told PA Media. “I’m not sure what that’s got to do with...
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Jack Grealish earns Pep Guardiola praise after Man City hit Leipzig for six

Pep Guardiola hailed the performance of record signing Jack Grealish after an impressive Champions League debut in Manchester City’s remarkable 6-3 victory over 10-man Leipzig. The £100million summer recruit scored a superb goal and created another as City won a thrilling end-to-end Group A opener at the Etihad Stadium on...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Pep Guardiola fumes at Man City fans, but he's really angry at his attacking options

There doesn't appear to be much wrong with Manchester City, but manager Pep Guardiola is wearing the expression of a man who fears that the roof is about to cave in at any moment. Last season's Premier League champions have started this campaign with 17 goals in six games across all competitions and they sit three points behind title rivals Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United with the race barely into its first lap.
PREMIER LEAGUE
CityXtra

Five First-Team Debuts, Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden BOTH Start - Confirmed Lineups: Man City vs Wycombe Wanderers (Carabao Cup Third Round)

After a disappointing 0-0 draw with Southampton last weekend, Manchester City will be looking to get back to winning ways against Wycombe in the Carabao Cup third round tonight. Despite relegation from the Championship last season, Wycombe have improved drastically under the management of Gareth Ainsworth. Currently sitting in 5th...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Ilkay Gundogan joins Man City's growing injury list with Pep Guardiola set to play the kids in Carabao Cup clash with Wycombe ahead of daunting trips to Chelsea, PSG and Liverpool

Manchester City's injury problems are mounting ahead of a crucial week of big matches with the news that Ilkay Gundogan is the latest player needing treatment. City boss Pep Guardiola hinted the Germany midfielder was nursing a problem following Saturday's goalless draw with Southampton. He was already without John Stones, Aymeric Laporte, Rodri and Oleksandr Zinchenko against the Saints.
PREMIER LEAGUE
primenewsghana.com

Carabao Cup results: Man City hit Wycombe for six, QPR stun Everton

Riyad Mahrez scored twice as holders Manchester City came from behind to thrash League One Wycombe and reach the last 16 of the Carabao Cup. The visitors took a shock lead through Brandon Hanlan, but Kevin de Bruyne levelled seven minutes later. Mahrez claimed his double either side of half-time,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Watch: Highlights as Man City thump Carabao Cup opponents Wycombe

After conceding first, City went onto defeat Wycombe 6-1 at the Etihad stadium on Tuesday night. Kevin de Bruyne, Riyad Mahrez (2), Phil Foden, Ferran Torres and Cole Palmer all struck for City in the Cup rout. Need a VPN? Or seeking to switch? Then support Tribal Football by clicking...
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Man City predicted lineup vs Wycombe - Carabao Cup

Pep Guardiola will rekindle his love affair with the Carabao Cup on Tuesday as League One's Wycombe Wanderers roll into town. The boss has already confirmed he's going to have to turn to some young players to cover for his tired first-teamers, and with a huge clash with Chelsea just around the corner, expect the boss to hand rests to as many big names as possible.
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Carabao Cup wrap: Liverpool defeat Norwich, Man City hit Wycombe for six

Liverpool claimed a 3-0 win over Norwich City, while Manchester City cruised to a comfortable 6-0 victory over Wanderers to advance to the fourth round of the Carabao Cup. The Reds got off to a perfect start and took the lead as early as the fourth minute when Divock Origi headed down a corner into the path of Takumi Minamino, who slots the ball under the goalkeeper from five yards out.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Manchester City 6-1 Wycombe: Pep Guardiola's side continue their defence of their Carabao Cup title as his young side thrashes League One opposition

Manchester City continued their Carabao Cup title defence with a fine 6-1 victory against Wycombe at the Etihad on Tuesday evening. Striker Brandon Hanlan scored his first ever Wycombe goal after City failed to deal with a corner, but dancing feet from Phil Foden helped set up Kevin De Bruyne to equalise shortly afterwards.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Man City’s run of away fixtures a ‘privilege’, Pep Guardiola claims

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has said his side’s run of tricky away fixtures against Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool is a “privilege”. City face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday in a repeat of the Champions League final before travelling to PSG in a heavyweight Champions League group-stage match in a quick turnaround on Tuesday. The Premier League champions then have four days of rest before they play Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday 3 October in the final match before the international break. Thomas Tuchel has won his first three meetings against City as Chelsea manager, including the...
PREMIER LEAGUE

