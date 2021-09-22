A time for people of good faith

The past weeks surrounding the 20th anniversary of 9/11 were a somber and sobering reminder for all of us. The videos and remembrances brought those of us who experienced it back to that place of deep grief. There is a way that grieving together offers the unexpected and welcome comfort of community. It is the reason that congregations of various religious traditions have rituals for grieving. It was also a sobering time as the acute awareness of our divisions, discord and delusions stood in stark contrast to the sense of connection we all shared on the weeks following 9/11. The silhouettes of those devastated towers seem more representative of our current connection, or lack thereof.