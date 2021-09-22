Special Weather Statement issued for Brooks, Inland Kenedy, Jim Hogg by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-22 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-22 02:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Brooks; Inland Kenedy; Jim Hogg Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Kenedy, northern Jim Hogg and northern Brooks Counties through 245 AM CDT At 153 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Jim Hogg County Airport to Falfurrias to Sarita. Movement was south at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Falfurrias, Hebbronville, Sarita, Gruy Stadium, La Colonia Park, Airport Road Addition, U S 77 Border Patrol Station, South Fork Estates, Falfurrias Junior High School and Las Lomitas. This includes the following highways US Interstate Highway 69 E. US Highway 281 or 69 C. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH