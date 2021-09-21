Bill Moseley On His Despotic New Role In “Prisoners of the Ghostland”

Filmmaker Sion Sono has pushed the limits of what can be accomplished in genre films for decades, earning him not only a passionate following, but also leaving a mark on the memories of anyone who has seen one of his films. Even those who might not love all of his narratives surely remember them for quite some time, as the ambition of these narratives are only matched by his filmmaking sensibilities. Sono continues this trend with his latest film, Prisoners of the Ghostland, which marks his English-language debut. Prisoners of the Ghostland lands in theaters and on VOD, Digital HD, and DVD releasing September 17th.

MOVIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO