Bill Moseley On His Despotic New Role In “Prisoners of the Ghostland”
Bill Moseley is a modern horror icon. From Chop Top to Otis B. Driftwood, the chameleonic actor puts his all into every one of his characters, large or small. Recently, we had the opportunity to chat with Moseley about his new role as The Governor in, PRISONERS OF THE GHOSTLAND, the English language debut of Japanese director Sion Sono that stars Nicolas Cage as a ruthless bank robber tasked with finding The Governor’s missing daughter in exchange for his freedom.rue-morgue.com
Comments / 0