Fair maps needed for our children, our Hispanic communities, our future
My son will vote for the first time next year. And for his first time, the state of Indiana will have brand new legislative and congressional districts. It should feel like a clean slate, the perfect opportunity for my son's voice to be heard and reflected in his elected representatives. But it doesn't, because Indiana's redistricting process is on course to remain more gerrymandered than 95% of all redistricting plans in the nation.
