Indie/alternative outfit The High Plains Drifters recently released a brand-new EP, Songs of Love and Loss, featuring “Since You’ve Been Gone.”. Talking about the EP, frontman Larry Studnicky shares, “This EP constitutes about half the songs that will be on the second album from The High Plains Drifters. I decided, a year ago this month, to get the guys together and start working on our next release. After these last 16 months of fear and suffering, I mostly hope that listeners will be smiling after hearing one or more of these tunes and that they’ll go listen to some of our earlier songs.”

ROCK MUSIC ・ 14 DAYS AGO