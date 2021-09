Businesses are asking for more time with no payments on their emergency Covid loans on top of the extra time that the Government has already announced, according to new data.Out of 500 businesses that are seeking repayment plans, 83% had asked for all the payment holidays they could get or even a full year of no payments on their Bounce Back Loans.The data comes from resourcing company Momenta Group, which is helping banks collect repayments from companies that borrowed during the pandemic.The number one request Momenta is getting from businesses is to add another 12-month interest-free payment deferral.Companies who took...

SMALL BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO