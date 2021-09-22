Livløs share new video single, “The Purest Black“
Danish metal phenomenon Livløs have established themselves as an essential new name in the international metal scene, ready to shake up the landscape of modern death metal with their upcoming album, ‘And Then There Were None,’ out October 22 via Napalm Records. Their brand of Scandinavian melodic death metal – influenced by bands like At The Gatesand Carcass, and paired with American-rooted death metal in the vein of Death and The Black Dahlia Murder – has already earned the five-piece appearances at Copenhell, Eurosonic and Spot Festival.nextmosh.com
