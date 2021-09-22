Livløs share new video single, “The Purest Black“

We Came As Romans have premiered a music video for their brand new single "Black Hole", which features a guest appearance from Beartooth's Caleb Shomo. The band had this to say about the track, "Black Hole was the very last song that we wrote for the record. We had this idea of what we wanted it to sound like, and we wrote a bunch of music for it throughout our time in L.A. But we were never really satisfied with what we created. With only a week left in the studio, we had finally created something that we were all stoked about - and it was time to put a message to the song."

MUSIC ・ 14 DAYS AGO