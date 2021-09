Retailer French Connection has revealed it is in takeover talks after receiving an approach worth £29 million.The fashion chain said it had received a potential cash offer worth 30p a share from a consortium including its second largest shareholder, Apinder Singh Ghura, as well as Amarjit Singh Grewal and KJR Brothers.The approach marks a 30% hike on the stock’s closing share price of 23.1p on Wednesday.Mr Singh Ghura has a stake of more than 25% in French Connection after he bought the holding from Sports Direct’s Mike Ashley in February.French Connection, which kicked off a formal sales process in March,...

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO