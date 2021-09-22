CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boris Johnson news – live: Donnez-moi un break, PM tells Macron, as UK downplays trade pact plan

By Rory Sullivan and Lamiat Sabin
Boris Johnson has told Emmanuel Macron to “get a grip” and “donnez-moi un break” after France’s furious reaction to the UK’s defence pact with the US and Australia.

In undiplomatic franglais, the prime minister said: “I just think it’s time for some of our dearest friends around the world to prenez un grip about this and donnez-moi un break. Because this is fundamentally a great step forward for global security.”

Meanwhile, the UK has distanced itself from an “unprofessional” and “frankly embarrassing” plan to try and join a North American trade pact just 24 hours after considering it.

Canadian and Mexican officials were left upset after the UK briefed that it wants to join the tripartite deal between the US and the two countries (USMCA), blindsiding them just as they prepare for fresh bilateral talks with London.

The briefing from a senior UK government figure on Tuesday, during a trip to the US, caught officials off guard amid sensitive preparations for renegotiating bilateral deals, according to people familiar with the talks on all sides of the table.

A source said: “It’s just unprofessional, if I were to say it straight.

“On one side, it’s laughable that the UK would try and join USMCA, on another, of course we have to weigh such statements in light of serious talks with Britain and work out if there’s anything behind it.”

