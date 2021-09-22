CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
studio prodesi/domesi completes a waterside cottage inspired by a ship cabin

Cover picture for the articleCzech architecture studio prodesi/domesi realizes a small cottage with a large, open interior viewing the greenery of the vranov dam. with a form inspired by a ship cabin, the house is clad with ‘sunburned’ larch planks. not only owner’s family, but also visitors can enjoy it. it provides plenty of space for evening gatherings as well as for sleeping. there are inconspicuous storage spaces in every corner of the house and everything has its place just like in a cabin of a ship. the interior of the house is interconnected, but at the same time the attic provides plenty of privacy. the interior surrounded by spruce wood offers a cosy refuge, whereas large, glass panes overlook breath-taking water surface.

