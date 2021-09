Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is more focused on Mohamed Salah's play than on his contract negotiations with the club. "There's nothing really to say, especially from me as I am not involved," Klopp said, according to Sky Sports. "The only thing I'm really interested in is how Mo looks, how sharp and committed he is at the moment, and that's absolutely spot on.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 11 DAYS AGO