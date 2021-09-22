Featured Property: Coastline Realty

Dare to dream with this versatile opportunity called The Breakers, located at 24 Ocean Street in Cape May, New Jersey. She, in all her splendor, has been a HOME to many, whether as a private residence, a beach retreat, a B&B or a whole house vacation rental and now is waiting for her next adventure. Maybe it’s time to be realized as a Boutique Hotel or perhaps like the current owners, you will walk in and just know that this is the ‘one’.