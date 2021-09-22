CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Diversity? Plato has a few questions

By Staff Reports
TribTown.com
 6 days ago

Plato’s dialogue, “Meno,” begins abruptly. Meno asks Socrates, “Can ethics be taught?”. I followed Plato’s approach. On the first day of class, I asked my students, “Can ethics be taught?” They wrote, “Ethics and moral standards depend on the individual and their upbringing,” “Morals are not absolute in that they change from culture to culture and over the course of time,” “What one person deems ethical, another may think is unethical,” “Ethics can differ from one group of people to another,” and “One person’s set of ethics may differ from another’s and we can never really say who is right or wrong.”

www.tribtown.com

Comments / 0

Related
TribTown.com

God sends some suffering, allows other suffering

We’ve been digging into the why question behind our suffering. We see suffering all over our world. We have all experienced some level of suffering in our personal lives. It should come as no surprise that God allows suffering, but what may be surprising to some is the fact that God actually sends some suffering.
RELIGION
TribTown.com

University president to speak at Seymour church

The president of Truett McConnell University plans to preach during services at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Oct. 3 at Calvary Baptist Church, 1202 N. Ewing St., Seymour. Emir Caner also serves as a professor of history/Christian studies and leads the School of Theology and Missions at the university in Cleveland, Georgia. He grew up in a Muslim home, but an encounter with Jesus Christ changed his life, according to a news release from the church.
SEYMOUR, IN
TribTown.com

Undivided: Coming back together again

As I consider the current landscape of American culture, “united” is not the first word that comes to mind. We are a people divided. In and of itself, the division that plagues our country would be discouraging enough, but alas, those fractures and fissures have spread to all corners of our country, even creeping into our churches. Just as division and discord is counterintuitive to the very name of our nation, it is not in keeping with the name of the church. The name church comes from the Greek word ekklesia, which means “the gathering.” Inherent in the very name is the idea of coming together.
SEYMOUR, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Protagoras
Person
Plato
Person
Socrates
The Independent

Winfrey chooses Richard Powers' 'Bewilderment' for book club

Oprah Winfrey’s new book club pick is Richard Powers “Bewilderment,” his first novel since the Pulitzer Prize-winning “The Overstory" and already on the fiction longlist for the National Book Awards. “My next selection is from one of our country’s greatest living writers, Richard Powers, who writes some of the most beautiful sentences I’ve ever read,” Winfrey said in a statement Tuesday. The 64-year-old Powers, whose other books include “Orfeo” and “The Echo Maker,” winner of the National Book Award in 2006, said in a statement that he was "honored and moved to be named an 'Oprah Book Club’ selection.” ”‘Bewildered’ doesn’t begin to describe it," he added. "This is among the most rewarding recognitions I’ve received over my 40-year career.”Winfrey’s interview with Powers will air Oct. 22 on Apple TV Plus. Powers is known for complex narratives that often center on science, technology and the environment. “Bewilderment,” published last week, tells of a widowed astrobiologist and his struggles to raise his 9-year-old son. The announcement Tuesday comes just over a month since Winfrey's previous book club choice: Honorée Fanonne Jeffers’ debut novel “The Love Songs of W.E.B. Du Bois."
BOOKS & LITERATURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy