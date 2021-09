Best wishes to Brooklyn three-piece Somnuri, who this evening find themselves in Cambridge, Massachusetts, to begin a round of Fall shows along the Eastern Seaboard that will run for the next two weeks and leave them off in Buffalo, New York, after looping as far inland as Ohio. They go supporting the righteous cause of June 2021’s Nefarious Wave (review here) on Blues Funeral Records, and to herald the undertaking — and it’s worth mentioning that they’re playing with awesome bands up and down and side to side as they go — they’ve got a new video up for the hooky, metallic “In the Grey,” which I like both for its unashamed harsh-verse/clean-chorus interplay and for its use of “grey” with an ‘e’ instead of an ‘a.’ Also the video’s pretty funny.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 12 DAYS AGO