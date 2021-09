SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It was a top-five matchup in Class AA Volleyball Tuesday night as second-ranked Washington welcomed Number 5 Harrisburg to town. The first set was a tight battle as Washington picked up the 25-23 win to take a 1-0 lead in the match. The Warriors used four consecutive aces from Taryn Heibult in the second set to take the lead from Harrisburg and never looked back, winning set two, 25-20 to take a 2-0 lead in the match. Washington would finish off the match in the third with a 25-20 victory.

