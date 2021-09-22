QUESTION OF THE DAY: Are you going to the Roots N Blues festival?

The Roots N Blues festival is back in Columbia this weekend after a year off because of the coronavirus pandemic.

This year concert promoters are requiring proof of coronavirus vaccination or a negative test to get in. Some may still decide to avoid the event because of the high level of virus transmission happening right now. Others might decide to skip because they oppose the requirements.

Are you going to the festival? Vote in the poll below.

