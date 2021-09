For all those who ever doubted that a country girl couldn’t become the biggest pop star in the world, Taylor Swift has two words for you: Shania Twain. Taylor Swift has only been on TikTok for about a month, and she has quickly taken to the app. Taylor, 31, took part in the viral “Mamma said it was okay” trend on Sept. 22, posting a TikTok soundtracked by Lukas Graham’s “Mama Said.” In the video, Taylor wrote, “Country girls can’t go pop,” likely a common troll argument she heard at the start of her career. As the song hits the chorus (“When mama said that it was okay / mama said that it was quite alright”), Taylor cued up pictures of Shania Twain, including a couple of them together on stage. “Learned from the best,” Taylor captioned the video.

