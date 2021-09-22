CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

7 suave sauvignon blancs to snap up now

By Video
newschain
newschain
 6 days ago

It’s a sensational time to be drinking sauvignon blanc. These crisp aromatic wines pair beautifully with seasonal shellfish (they’re a natural with oysters) and seafood, sweet and spicy Asian cuisine, not to mention herby green salads, vegetable dishes and goat’s cheese.

And with value and consistency one of sauvignon’s trademarks, alongside the variety of styles from around the world – most have a common thread of lemony, herbal, grassy notes, tropical gusto such as passion fruit and juicy acidity – is it any wonder these bright, punchy, ‘green’ wines are perfectly in tune with the last days of summer?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27GIdZ_0c46bNFh00

Drinking GIF by NETFLIX - Find & Share on GIPHY" srcset="https://media0.giphy.com/media/kDf7XWUJtBPLuqTihv/giphy.gif 400w, https://media0.giphy.com/media/kDf7XWUJtBPLuqTihv/giphy.gif?w=320 320w, https://media0.giphy.com/media/kDf7XWUJtBPLuqTihv/giphy.gif?w=400 400w" sizes="(max-width: 400px) 100vw, 400px">

Before the anticipation of autumn flavours and turning of the leaves, here are seven reasons to pick this gorgeously aromatic, food-friendly grape…

1. Oxford Landing Sauvignon Blanc 2020, South Australia, £6, Sainsbury’s

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44GwpI_0c46bNFh00
(Oxford Landing/PA)

Lively and juicy, this little gem is Australian through and through. With beams of passion fruit, lemon-lime, tropical and peach flavours, a satisfying herbal note and zesty, refreshing finish, it’s instantly uplifting and a steal at the price. One for Thai crab salad.

2. Bruce Jack Sauvignon Blanc 2020, Western Cape, South Africa, £7, Asda

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s6w4l_0c46bNFh00
(Bruce Jack/PA)

With grassy aromas galore and showing well-judged gooseberry, lime peel, green apple notes, lemongrass with mouth-watering acidity and lime zest on the finish, this one is a winner with spicy food and mild chicken curries.

3. Tesco Finest South African Sauvignon Blanc 2020, Stellenbosch, South Africa, £7.50, Tesco

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E4WrD_0c46bNFh00
(Tesco/PA)

Intense and zesty with lots of grapefruit, gooseberry, cut-grass and nettles infused with lime and quince, this is a racy style of sauvignon with crisp, refreshing acidity that can run the gamut between spicy crab cakes, chicken pasta and garlic prawns. Uplifting and lots of fun.

4. M&S Classics Sauvignon Blanc 2020, Casablanca Valley, Chile, £8, Marks & Spencer stores

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=462iSX_0c46bNFh00
(Marks & Spencer/PA)

A charming example from Chile that’s vivid and ripe. Appealing aromatics of lime and passionfruit lead to more delightful passionfruit, melon and nectarine flavours, with a tangy, fresh finish, elegant structure and long finish. Think classic ceviche… delicious.

5. Abbesse Sauvignon Blanc 2020, Vin de France, France, £10.49, Laithwaite’s

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29Dwcr_0c46bNFh00
(Laithwaite’s/PA)

Sauvignon blanc devotees will relish the lemony freshness here aligned with a ripe mix of gooseberry, melon and passion fruit, underpinned by herbaceous notes and touch of lime zest on the finish. Fragrant and very refreshing with a persistent finish, try it with a seafood platter or warm goat’s cheese salad.

6. The Gooseberry Bush Sauvignon Blanc Limited Edition 2021, Western Cape, South Africa, £11.99, Laithwaite’s

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vJcrZ_0c46bNFh00
(Laithwaite’s/PA)

Exhibiting lots of fresh green shoots, as the label suggests, here we have ripe gooseberry and freshly cut grass that leaps from the glass, with crisp green apple notes, hints of key lime and juicy acidity. A snappy sauvignon that’s distinctive and beautifully balanced.

7.Pyramid Valley Sauvignon Blanc 2019, North Canterbury, New Zealand, £18.99, Waitrose

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39InNp_0c46bNFh00
(Pyramid Valley/PA)

Marlborough may have put New Zealand sauvignon blanc on the map but this succulent, vibrant white from South Island’s Waipara Valley tastes wonderfully pure and is worth seeking out. A fabulously, fruity fragrant affair with bright, fleshy tropical fruits, think ripe melon and passion fruit with subtle herbal touches, grassy highlights, balanced acidity and long, rounded finish. Exceptionally good.

Comments / 0

Related
jsfashionista.com

Costco’s Best Cabernet Sauvignon Wines to Buy

I am a big fan of Cabernet Sauvignon wines as they are perfect to pair with a cheese board for friends and family or to enjoy with a lovely meal. Here are some of Costco’s Best Cabernet Sauvignon Wines to Buy (ranked from most accessibly priced to $$$) that I found to be delicious and a must-try.
FOOD & DRINKS
greatnorthwestwine.com

Airfield Estates 2020 Sauvignon Blanc, Yakima Valley, $15

Best Buy! The Miller family and their winemaker, Travis Maple, employ a yeast strain derived from Sauvignon Blanc berries in New Zealand to ferment these Airfield Ranch grapes over the course of four weeks at a temperature in the low 60s. Maple’s team then aged the wine on its lees for two months, stirring the lots twice. By Dec. 1, they had it all in the bottle. It’s no surprise that it’s a Kiwi-ish example of Sauv Blanc, loaded with gooseberry, lime, grassiness and celery leaf. Pleasing flavors and nice balance make for an enjoyable, but not geeky finish. Suggested pairings include summer salads, gazpacho, calamari with garlic and peas, grilled vegetable pasta with cumin or a plate of cheese such as sharp cheddar, feta and Bûcheron.
LIFESTYLE
Bakersfield Californian

Cabernet Sauvignon from Biodynamic Hawk and Horse Vineyards

Hawk and Horse Vineyards could be called a diamond in the rough, but the diamonds aren’t real and their wines are anything but rough. Located in the remote Red Hills AVA of Lake County, Hawk and Horse is spread over 18 acres on mountain slopes that rise above 2,000 feet. The vines are fed from an artisan spring, breathe some of the cleanest air in the nation and enjoy nourishing red volcanic soils laced with clear silica shards nicknamed Lake County Diamonds.
DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sauvignon Blanc#Crab Cakes#South Island#Suave#Food Drink#Asian#Netflix Find Share#Giphy#Sainsbury#Australian#Thai#Asda#Marks Spencer#Vin De France#Waitrose Marlborough
geekculture.co

McDonald’s All-New McPepper Arrives In September For A Limited Time

McDonald’s is releasing an all-new limited-edition burger that may just be a brand new favourite for pepper lovers! Launching on 2 September, the McPepper will be hitting all restaurants in Singapore. The new McPepper burger features two tender beef patties coated in sweet and spicy black pepper sauce. The patties...
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

This Chain Has The Worst Hot Sandwiches, According To 37% Of People

What, exactly, would you consider to be a "hot sandwich?" Would a hot dog fall into this category? What about a hamburger? According to a poll conducted by YouGov (reported by Food & Wine), 60% consider hamburgers to be sandwiches, while only 32% consider hot dogs to fall into that category. However, 62% said sloppy joes are members of the sandwich family, and there are even 15% of the populace who consider tacos to be sandwiches, too.
RESTAURANTS
codelist.biz

Princess Charlène of Monaco publishes cryptic message – what’s behind it

Kassel – What about Princess Charlène of Monaco? Recently, she fueled the press herself and posted a very cryptic video on her Instagram channel. Since her collapse in early September, there have been hardly any new recordings of the 43-year-olds. Her husband, Prince Albert, recently stressed in an interview that the circumstances are being “inflated” by the media.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Chile
Country
New Zealand
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Independent

EXPLAINER: Why coffee could cost more at groceries, cafes

As if a cup of coffee wasn’t expensive enough, a confluence of factors is driving up farmers' costs to grow the beans and it could begin filtering down to your local cafe before the end of the year.After hovering for years near $1 per pound, coffee futures — the price large-volume buyers agree to pay for coffee upon delivery months down the road — doubled in late July, reaching heights not seen since 2014. Though prices have eased a bit, they remain elevated at about $1.90 per pound.Coffee lovers already paying $8 or more for a bag in the...
FOOD & DRINKS
Vice

Fried Garlic Noodles Recipe

¼ cup minced garlic (about 12 cloves) 3 tablespoons Microwave Fried Garlic, with reserved oil. 2 tablespoons minced garlic (about 8 cloves) 3 tablespoons shoyu (soy sauce) 2 teaspoons instant dashi powder (such as HonDashi) ¼ cup chopped scallions. sambal oelek or kudeesh sauce, for serving (optional) DIRECTIONS:. 1. Make...
RECIPES
Earth 911

Yum! Whip Up Scrumptious & Easy Vegan Desserts in a Snap

If you’re shifting to healthy, planet-friendly, plant-forward foods, desserts are definitely on the table. They are a perfect place to start. Plenty of recipes for scrumptious vegan treats are super simple. They’re packed with nutritious ingredients. Such as seeds. Fresh fruit. Even garbanzo beans. Whether savored standing over a sink or elegantly presented, vegan desserts are poised to impress.
RECIPES
pymnts.com

UK-Based Brightpearl Snaps Up Inventory Planner

Omnichannel retail management platform Brightpearl has closed a deal to acquire inventory projection solution Inventory Planner for undisclosed terms, according to a press release on Friday (Sept. 17). The tie-up gives Brightpearl, headquartered in Bristol, England, enhanced inventory forecasting capabilities. The move complements its retail operating system, which helps merchants...
RETAIL
Variety

From Roald Dahl to Studio Space, Netflix’s Reverse British Invasion Is a Mixed Blessing

It is no coincidence that Netflix’s most headline-grabbing acquisitions in recent years have both been U.K.-based properties: from the Roald Dahl Story Company, which owns the deceased author’s beloved stories such as “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” to the acquisition of “Kickass” creator Mark Millar’s comics publisher Millarworld in 2017. Because, as the Emmys demonstrated earlier this month when “The Crown” won no less than seven awards, the “special relationship” between Netflix and the U.K. has never been stronger. Many of the streamer’s most popular shows are British-based, from “Bridgerton” to “Sex Education” to “The Witcher,” and the streamer has committed...
TV & VIDEOS
tastecooking.com

Potato Insanity

I love a steamed potato, especially when eaten hot, broken open, and glossed up with some softened butter and salt. And that’s the primary reason I found myself with cold leftover steamed potatoes one day; I cut them in half, then reheated them in olive oil until they were robustly browned on the flat side. The two-step cooking process is a little involved, but the results are crazy-good and absolutely foolproof.
FOOD & DRINKS
SPY

The 10 Best Keurig Coffee Makers for Your Home & Office

Table of Contents How Keurig Changed The Coffee World Forever The Drawbacks of Keurig Coffee Makers The Best Keurig Coffee Makers 1. Keurig K-Elite 2. Keurig K-Cafe 3. K-Select 4. Keurig K-Supreme 12-Cup Coffee Maker 5. Keurig K-Mini & K-Mini Plus 6. Keurig K-Classic 7. Keurig K-Duo Plus 8. Keurig K-Duo & K-Duo Essentials 9. Keurig K150 Commercial Coffee Maker 10. Keurig K-Supreme Plus SMART Single Serve Coffee Maker The Best Keurig Alternatives The Best K-Cups for Your New Coffee Maker Keurig 1.0 vs. Keurig 2.0 Cleaning Your Keurig Machine Most people can’t even begin to function without their morning cup of joe, to the point where making one with a traditional coffee maker can seem like a...
FOOD & DRINKS
newschain

newschain

38K+
Followers
93K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy