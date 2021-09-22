EDITORIAL: EMT service down to dollars and cents
An ambulance in an emergency should be something citizens can count on, but in rural Oklahoma, specifically Adair County, that is not always the case. The county and city have been in discussions and debates with ambulance providers over the cost of service and quality of services provided. The county needs more than two ambulances to provide adequate care for citizens, but during the pandemic there were often none and a wait period was so long some lives were lost.www.stilwelldemocrat.com
