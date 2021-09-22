AFC Cup: Nasaf vs ATK Mohun Bagan Live Stream, Preview and Prediction

Middlesbrough vs Sheffield United: Middlesbrough will take on Sheffield United in the midweek fixture of matchday 10 of the EFL Championship on the 28th of September. Middlesbrough have not had the ideal start to their EFL Championship season, and are languishing towards the bottom of the table. They are 18th in the table and have lost four of their first nine matches this season. Their only two victories came against Nottingham Forest and Bristol City. They are not in the best of form at the moment and have lost their last two games in the EFL Championship.

