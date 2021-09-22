La Liga: Cadiz vs Barcelona Live Stream, Preview and Prediction
Cadiz vs Barcelona: Cadiz will be up against Barcelona in an exciting encounter of the La Liga 2021/22. Cadiz won their first game of the 2021-22 season on Saturday, defeating Celta Vigo. They’ll be encouraged by their first victory of the season, and they’ll be looking for a similar outcome here. Cadiz will try to add to their impressive five-point haul from their first five games, but they will face a stiff test as Barcelona arrives looking to get back on track.firstsportz.com
