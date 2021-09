The details of President Joe Biden’s sweeping vaccine mandate for private businesses are still being worked out, but Colorado companies are already preparing. The executive order, which will apply to every company with at least 100 employees, puts new pressure on holdouts to get a vaccine or undergo regular testing — or find a new job. The plan is being administered through the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, the government agency that regulates workplace safety, and should be finalized in the coming weeks.

COLORADO STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO