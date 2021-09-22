Minecraft Caves and Cliffs update has introduced many new minerals, items and new blocks in the game. Here we take a look at how to find Amethyst in Minecraft effectively!. Amethyst is a new addition to the Minecraft in the Part I update and has opened up new crafting recipes to build new items. This is a block that can give out the new Amethyst mineral upon mining and also follows an unique growing pattern. We discuss some of the important features for this mineral and how players can find it and extract the crystals for use in crafting.