Watch Video: Conor McGregor miserably fails at throwing the first pitch at Chicago Clubs game, Justin Gaethje reacts!

Miesha Tate has hit out at Conor McGregor for his Machine Gun Kelly altercation at the VMAs over the weekend. Tate has made no secret of the fact that she isn’t McGregor’s biggest fan with a string of complaints regarding his behaviour both in and outside of the Octagon across the last few years. More often than not there’s a solid reason why she’s making the remarks and this time around, she’s decided to pick up on Conor’s interaction with Machine Gun Kelly.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO