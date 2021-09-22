CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch Video: Conor McGregor miserably fails at throwing the first pitch at Chicago Clubs game, Justin Gaethje reacts!

By Suryansh Thakur
firstsportz.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConor McGregor is out from action following a devastating leg injury he sustained at the main event of UFC 264 against Dustin “The Diamond” Poirier. Even though Conor is currently in the rehabilitation process, he doesn’t miss any chance to stay in the spotlight. He called out Dustin’s wife right after their fight ended. Then he posted death threats against his family. A few days back he got involved in an altercation with the rapper Machine Gun Kelly at MTV Video Music Awards, MGK denied Conor for a photograph, and Conor threw a drink at him.

