Indore (Madhya Pradesh)[India], September 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): Sri Aurobindo Institute of Pharmacy, Indore held Two days Online National Conference on the theme of Genetic Based Pharmaceutical formulations. It was sponsored by AICTE, New DelhiDespite many differences in body types and genetic disposition, everyone is likely to receive the same medical care for a given disease following a standard medical protocol during the sickness. Modern medicine has been using the "one-size-fits-all" approach to medication that has supported broad population averages but there has been a constant attempt to customise healthcare with medical decisions, treatments and practices based on the patient's genetics and body type.

