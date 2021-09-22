Camping Equipment Retailer Expansions
The seasonal camping equipment assortment is being expanded by retailer Meijer in a bid to help support the needs of adventurous consumers looking to enjoy a trip during the autumn season. The announcement comes on the heels of summer's end and the arrival of cooler weather that will see many consumers gearing up for a fall camping excursion. The retailer will be stocking a range of specialized gear along with providing tips for campers to abide by when preparing for a cold weather trip.www.trendhunter.com
