Motorola will be launching a new Android tablet next week, the Motorola Moto Tab G20. The device is launching on Flipkart on the 30th of September. Some of the details on thew new Android tablet have been revealed, the device will apparently come with an 8 inch LCD display. As yet we do knot have any details on what sort of resolution the display will have, probably HD+ or FHD.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 4 DAYS AGO