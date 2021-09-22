CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pittsburgh, PA

Man Arrested On Arson Charges Following Gas Station Fire In Beechview

CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LtGkw_0c46ZCXS00

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police arrested a man for arson after a fuel pump at a gas station was set on fire on Monday.

According to Pittsburgh Police, they were called to a gas station in the 900 block of Saw Mill Run Boulevard for a fire. Once they arrived, they found that a fuel pump that had been on fire had been extinguished prior to their arrival.

Along with the pump, a nearby car was damaged as a result of the fire.

The driver of the car, Devante Kemp, told police that he didn’t know how the fire started.

Investigators found that Kemp had started the fire with an open flame.

No one was injured as a result of the fire and Kemp was taken into custody.

He is facing charges of arson endangering persons, arson endangering property, criminal mischief, and causing or risking catastrophe.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Pittsburgh

State Police Investigating After Two People Assaulted, Stabbed In Shenango Township

By: KDKA-TV News Staff SHENANGO TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — An investigation is underway after two people were hospitalized following an assault and stabbing in Shenango Township. According to State Police, officers from the Shenango Township Police Department were dispatched to the scene along Pennsylvania Avenue on Monday afternoon. Police say that officers found two 38-year-old men had been assaulted and stabbed with ‘blunt objects and edged weapons.’ One of the victims was flown to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown and was last listed in critical condition. The other victim was hospitalized at UPMC Jameson in New Castle. His condition is unknown. Anyone with information surrounding the incident is asked to contact State Police. Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story. 
SHENANGO TOWNSHIP, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Allegheny Co. Police Release New Image Of Suspect Wanted In Penn Hills Shooting

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Allegheny County Police are stepping up their search for a suspect wanted for shooting a teen in Penn Hills. The shooting happened in the daylight on Monday, and now, that teenager is fighting for his life. The victim in the shooting is a 17-year-old boy, and Allegheny County Police are asking for the public’s help in finding the suspect. (Photo Credit: Allegheny County Police) The suspect is described as being between 5’5″ and 5’8″ with a slender build. Investigators say the shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. on Monday at the BP gas station near the corner of Frankstown Road and East Hills...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Firefighter Injured While Fighting Flames At Westmoreland Co. Business

By: KDKA-TV News Staff HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A firefighter was injured while fighting flames at business that caught fire in Westmoreland County early Tuesday morning. The injured firefighter was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay. The fire broke out at Hutchinson and Gunter, Inc., located along Grove Street in Hempfield Township. (Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer) Crews at the scene tell KDKA that the size of the building and the weather conditions at the time made for a difficult challenge, but they were able to put out the fire. The fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire. Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story. 
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police Looking For Stolen Dirt Bike From Indiana County

INDIANA COUNTY (KDKA) — State police in Indiana County are asking for help regarding a stolen dirt bike. (Photo Credit: KDKA) Troopers say a man, in his teens or early 20s, took a dirt bike that was left along Gemmell Road in Young Township after it ran out of gas. The man was last spotted on Sunday morning. The bike was last seen on Church Street in McIntyre.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Pittsburgh, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Pittsburgh, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Man Taken To Hospital After Being Stabbed Multiple Times In Knoxville Neighborhood

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man is in the hospital after he was stabbed multiple times in Pittsburgh’s Knoxville neighborhood. According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, police were called to the 300 block of Jacunda Street just after 5:00 p.m. for reports of a man stabbed. Once they arrived on the scene, they found a man with multiple stab wounds. He would not tell the police what happened. He was taken to a local hospital to be treated for his wounds and lacerations. His condition is unknown. Police are investigating. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Baby Girl Found Unresponsive In Ambridge Revived With Narcan; Mother Arrested

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A ten-month-old baby had to be revived with Narcan after getting into a bundle of heroin. The child’s mother, 27-year-old Melissa Miller, is now in the Beaver County Jail after police say she left the drugs within reach of the child. (Photo: Provided) Police say on Saturday morning, they were called to a house on Rice Avenue in Ambridge for a report of a baby that was unresponsive and not breathing. Police say they were told the baby had gotten into a bundle of heroin and was overdosing. They gave the baby two doses of naloxone and started CPR until...
AMBRIDGE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Mt. Lebanon School District Increasing Police Presence During Investigation

By: KDKA-TV News Staff MT. LEBANON (KDKA) — The Mt. Lebanon School District is advising parents of an increased police presence at the high school over the next several days. According to a letter to district families, the administration is working in coordination with the school resource officer and Mt. Lebanon police to investigate “several Safe2Say tips” of a possible shooting threat. However, district officials say the investigation “has not substantiated the rumor.” In addition to the increase in officers, the administration is asking the high school staff to be on alert for any “out-of-the-ordinary student behavior.” The district says, “The safety of the entire school community is a top priority to us. We value the importance of communicating with you about these types of occurrences and informing you of the precautions being taken regarding this rumor.” To read the district’s full letter to families, visit this link. They are asking anyone with information on the rumors to contact Mt. Lebanon Police or the school district administration.
MOUNT LEBANON, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police Evacuate Part Of New Castle Neighborhood After Resident Discovers Grenade While Magnetic Fishing In Shenango River

By: KDKA-TV News Staff NEW CASTLE (KDKA) — A neighborhood in New Castle was evacuated overnight after a hand grenade wound up on someone’s front lawn. The incident took place along Lutton Street early Monday morning. (Photo Credit: KDKA) Officials tell KDKA the grenade was found by a group of girls who pulled it out of the Shenango River while they were doing what is is called ‘magnetic fishing.’ ‘Magnetic fishing’ is when people tie a rope onto a magnet and throw it into a river or creek. The girls thought the grenade was fake, and brought it home. Police came and safely removed the grenade. No one was injured.
NEW CASTLE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arson#Pittsburgh Police#Criminal Mischief#Kdka Tv News Staff#Kdka Rrb
CBS Pittsburgh

Multiple Firearms Found Among Passengers’ Bags In Separate Incidents This Weekend At Pittsburgh International Airport

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — TSA officers discovered two guns, one loaded and another unloaded, from two separate passengers at the Pittsburgh International Airport within the last two days. On Saturday, an unloaded Colt .380 cal. handgun was found in a 62-year-old man’s bag at the main security checkpoint around 2:00 p.m. Allegheny County Police were called and said they found the man had a concealed carry permit and brought the firearm by accident. The man was able to board the flight without the gun, and no charges are expected to be filed against him. In a separate incident around...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Haunted Hills Hayride Reopens Friday Night With New Security Measures

NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. (KDKA) – As the Haunted Hills Hayride reopens two weeks after a shooting left one teen dead and wounded another, police are asking the public to help them find the killer. In a Facebook post, the business says they’ve hired a security company and everyone who enters will be searched for illegal and prohibited items. Weapons of any kind, like guns, knives, pepper spray and tasers aren’t allowed, and neither are drugs and alcohol. Anyone who brings any of those items into the hayride will be turned over to police. The business also says anyone 16 and younger must have...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Woman Arrested After Police Find Drug Packet In Baby’s Mouth

By: KDKA-TV News Staff HARRISBURG (KDKA) — A woman is behind bars and facing numerous charges after police found a packet normally used to store drugs in the mouth of a 7-month-old baby. According to Penn Live, Khelsea Frick, of Harrisburg, was arrested on Thursday.  Police officers were reportedly dispatched to the scene of a baby who was unresponsive, when a responding officer noticed a foreign object inside the mouth of the baby. The baby was rushed to the hospital and treated with Narcan. The baby was last listed in stable condition. Penn Live also reports that Frick’s two-year-old child was also taken to the hospital after ingesting multiple packets of suspected heroin or fentanyl. Frick was taken to the Dauphin County Prison. She is facing numerous charges, including endangering the welfare of children, and the possession of controlled substances.
HARRISBURG, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Pittsburgh

Butler County-Based Company Pleads Guilty To OSHA Violation That Resulted In Worker’s Death

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Butler County-based contracting company pleaded guilty to violating an Occupational Safety and Health Administration regulation that resulted in the death of an employee. Investigators say an employee from Insight Pipe Contracting, which is based in Harmony, was installing a pipe-liner at a site in Johnstown when something went wrong. A piece of equipment touched some overhead power lines, electrifying a machine. An employee had his hand on the door handle and was electrocuted. He died at the scene. Insight Pipe Contracting was fined $20,000 and will have to make changes to its protocols when working near live power lines.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Edinboro Student Hospitalized After Being Stabbed In The Head

By: KDKA-TV News Staff EDINBORO (KDKA) — A student has spent nearly a week in the hospital after being stabbed in the head in downtown Edinboro. According to GoErie.com, 20-year-old Jackson McLaughlin was stabbed on September 18.  The stabbing allegedly took place following a brief argument between McLaughlin and 26-year-old Tyler Nelson. Nelson is facing attempted homicide, aggravated assault, and other charges related to the incident. McLaughlin was taken to UPMC Hamot for treatment. GoErie.com reports that he remained hospitalized as of Friday. Nelson is being held in the Erie County Prison on $100,000 bond.
EDINBORO, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

‘We Feel There Is Enough Evidence:’ Family Of Codi Joyce Calling For Grand Jury In Their Son’s Death

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It’s a death that has troubled a family and a community for six years now. Codi Joyce’s death was ruled as a homicide in 2015 after he was found at a house party, however, no arrests have been made. The Joyce family, along with friends, took to county steps Saturday to call for some movement in the case. The family has vowed not to rest until they see somebody charged with their son’s murder. They say the case is in the hands of the district attorney but he refuses to press charges. “Six years later we’re still trying to get justice...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

FBI Encouraging People To Watch For, Report Hate Crimes

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The FBI’s Pittsburgh field office is encouraging people to watch for and to report hate crimes. The agency has joined a statewide campaign to raise awareness about hate crimes. (Photo Credit: KDKA) Starting this week, buses in the area will have ads on them, telling people how to report suspected hate crimes.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
36K+
Followers
22K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy